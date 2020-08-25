Telecom Expense Management Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027 || IBM, MDSL, Tangoe, Accenture, CGI, CSC and More

Telecom Expense Management Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Industry Report from DBMR highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, player’s market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The report on the “Telecom Expense Management Market ” covers the current status of the market including Global market size, growth rate, prominent players, and current competitive landscape. Global report further provides key recent developments, profiling of key players, and market dynamics. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Global Market.

A latest study released by Data Bridge Market Research on Telecom Expense Management Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analyzed market data. Global Telecom Expense Management Market was valued at USD 2,892.5 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 3,507.2 million in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 17.1% for the forecast period to 2026.

The major players covered in the telecom expense management market report are Vodafone Global Enterprise, Dimension Data, IBM, MDSL, Tangoe, Accenture, CGI, CSC, Econocom, Valicom, Anatole, Asentinel, Quickcomm Software Solutions, Rivermine, ProfitLine, MBG, Invoice Insight, Avotus, WidePoint Solutions Corporation Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Telecom Expense Management Market Scope and Market Size

Telecom expense management market is segmented on the basis of solution, service delivery mode, end users and vertical. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of solution, telecom expense management market is segmented into sourcing management, reporting and business management, dispute management, usage management, invoice management, ordering and provisioning management and others.

Based on service delivery mode, telecom expense management market is segmented into hosted, licensed software and managed services and complete outsourcing.

Table of Content: Telecom Expense Management Market

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Economic indicators

Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure

3.2. Market value-chain analysis

Chapter 4: Telecom Expense Management Market

4.1. Market overview

4.2. Market size and growth forecast – value-wise

Chapter 5: Telecom Expense Management Market segmentation

….Continued

