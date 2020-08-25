International
Survey: Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market 2020-26 Tenaris, TMK Group, U. S. Steel Tubular Products
Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market
The worldwide Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market research report 2020 is said to be a professional as well as in-depth assessment on the present state of the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) industry.
The report on the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market offers statistics related to product types, major applications, top regions and essential manufacturers.
Vital players operated in this report are:
Vallourec
Tenaris
TMK Group
U. S. Steel Tubular Products
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp
JFE
TPCO
ArcelorMittal
Chelyabinsk Pipe
Evraz
HUSTEEL
SANDVIK
Energex Tube (JMC)
Northwest Pipe
SB international Inc
Continental Alloys & Services
Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe
Jiuli
CNOOC KINGLAND PIPELINE
Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe Company
BOHAI STEEL GROUP CO
CNPC BAOJI PETROLEUM STEEL PIPE
HUBEI XINYEGANG STEEL
Tianjin Tiangang Special Petroleum Pipe Manufacture
CHANGBAO
WSP Holdings Limited
Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market segregation by product types:
Casing
Tubing
Line pipe
Drill pipe
Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market segments by application:
Petrochemical Industry
Other Relevant Industry
The research report on the world Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market explains competitive evaluation of the leading industry players. The study document exhibits analysis of the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market size in terms of value and volume.
A wide range of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) industry players included in the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market report are responding to opportunities by expanding their worldwide presence and product offerings.