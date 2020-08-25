Artificial Intelligence in Food & Beverages Market To Hit Smashing Growth focusing on Top Companies || Martec of Whitell Ltd. Sesotec GmbH,., Key Technology Inc

Artificial Intelligence in Food & Beverages Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Industry Report from DBMR highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, player's market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The report on the "Artificial Intelligence in Food & Beverages Market " covers the current status of the market including Global market size, growth rate, prominent players, and current competitive landscape.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Food & Beverages Market is driven by increasing adoption of smart devices in the food & beverage sector which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 6,385.64 million in 2018 to an estimated value of 115,397.92million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 43.59% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

