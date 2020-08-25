General News
Artificial Intelligence in Food & Beverages Market To Hit Smashing Growth focusing on Top Companies || Martec of Whitell Ltd. Sesotec GmbH,., Key Technology Inc
Artificial Intelligence in Food & Beverages Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Industry Report from DBMR highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, player’s market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The report on the “Artificial Intelligence in Food & Beverages Market ” covers the current status of the market including Global market size, growth rate, prominent players, and current competitive landscape. Global report further provides key recent developments, profiling of key players, and market dynamics. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Global Market.
Global Artificial Intelligence in Food & Beverages Market is driven by increasing adoption of smart devices in the food & beverage sector which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 6,385.64 million in 2018 to an estimated value of 115,397.92million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 43.59% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Market Drivers:
- The growing concern regarding improvement of supply chain efficiency
- The continuously adoption of advanced technology in the food & beverages industry.
Market Restraints:
- Lack of technical AI experts will further hamper growth of the market.
- Lack of initial investment.
Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Artificial Intelligence in Food & Beverages Market
Few of the major competitors currently working in global artificial intelligence in food & beverages Market are TOMRA System ASA, GREEFA, Honeywell International Inc., Martec of Whitell Ltd. Sesotec GmbH,., Key Technology Inc., Raytec Vision SpA, Rockwell Automation, ABB Ltd., Foodable Network, LLC. Startup Creator, Compac Sorting Equipment, Agco Corporation, National Recovery Technologies, Llc, Max-Ai, Buhler AG |, QualySense AG, Bratney Companies, BoMill AB, Milltec Clarfai, Inc., BBC technologies, INTELLIGENTX Brewing Co., And More
