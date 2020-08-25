Data Quality Tools Market Growing at a Significant Rate in the Forecast Period 2027 || Pitney Bowes Inc., Talend, Experian PLC, Trianz, Neopost S.A

Data Quality Tools Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Industry Report from DBMR highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, player’s market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The report on the “Data Quality Tools Market ” covers the current status of the market including Global market size, growth rate, prominent players, and current competitive landscape. Global report further provides key recent developments, profiling of key players, and market dynamics. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Global Market.

Global Data Quality Tools Market was valued at USD 483.4 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 620.0 million in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 18.1% for the forecast period to 2026.