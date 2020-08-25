General News
Data Quality Tools Market Growing at a Significant Rate in the Forecast Period 2027 || Pitney Bowes Inc., Talend, Experian PLC, Trianz, Neopost S.A
Data Quality Tools Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Industry Report from DBMR highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, player’s market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The report on the “Data Quality Tools Market ” covers the current status of the market including Global market size, growth rate, prominent players, and current competitive landscape. Global report further provides key recent developments, profiling of key players, and market dynamics. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Global Market.
Global Data Quality Tools Market was valued at USD 483.4 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 620.0 million in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 18.1% for the forecast period to 2026.
Some More Top Vendors Analysis:
Profiles of key market players have been included in this report which gives a clear picture about changing competition dynamics which eventually keeps you ahead of competitors.
List of key Market Players are-:
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Informatica
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute Inc.
- Information Builders
- Syncsort Inc.
- Tamr Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
The other players in the market are Pitney Bowes Inc., Talend, Experian PLC, Trianz, Neopost S.A., Oceanos, Inc., Siftrock, Cloudingo, RingLead, DupeCatcher, ArcGIS Data Reviewer, and many more.
Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Need for improving bottom-line performance through better customer engagement
- Adoption of external data sources
- Growing regulatory pressure and risk to brand reputation
- Lack of Awareness
Segmentation:
- By Data Type (Customer Data, Product Data, Financial Data, Compliance Data, Supplier Data), Component (Software, Services),
- By Organization Size(Large Enterprises, Small, Medium-Sized Enterprises), Business Function (Marketing, Sales, Finance, Legal, Operations, Human Resources),
- By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Telecommunications, IT, Retail, E-commerce, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Energy, Utilities, Media, Entertainment, Government, Others),
- By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
Total Chapters in Data Quality Tools Market Report are:
Chapter 1 Overview of Data Quality Tools Market
Chapter 2 Global Market Status and Forecast by Regions
Chapter 3 Global Market Status and Forecast by Types
Chapter 4 Global Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry
Chapter 5 North America Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry
Chapter 6 Europe Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry
Chapter 7 Asia Pacific Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry
Chapter 8 Latin America Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry
Chapter 9 Middle East and Africa Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry
Chapter 10 Market Driving Factor Analysis of Low End Servers Chapter 11 Competition Status by Major Manufacturers
Chapter 12 Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data
Chapter 13 Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis of Data Quality Tools Market
Chapter 14 Cost and Gross Margin Analysis of Data Quality Tools Market
