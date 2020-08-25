Phosphate Rock Market To See Astonishing Growth | Leading Players Are PHOSPHATE RESOURCES LIMITED, The Mosaic Company, Itafos

Phosphate Rock Market research document is generated by considering and thorough understanding of specific requirements of the business in ABC industry. This report systematically collects the information about influencing factors for the industry which includes customer behavior, emerging trends, product usage, and brand positioning. By following several steps of collecting and analysing market data, this finest market research report is structured by expert team. The Phosphate Rock Market report not only takes into consideration all the market drivers and restraints which are derived from SWOT analysis but also gives all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2018, base year 2019 and forecast period of 2020-2025

Phosphate rock market is estimated to reach at a USD 24.8 billion to reach at a CAGR growth rate of 6.90% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027.Growth is driven by the increasing use of fertilizers in crop protection to meet the growing food demand.

Phosphate rock is a sedimentary rock mined from earth deposits. It contains a high measure of minerals and is mined and processed to form phosphoric acid and natural phosphorus. Prepared phosphate is utilized in different applications, for example, composts, creature feed, cleanser, nourishment and drinks, toothpaste, synthetic substances, and metal coatings.

Global Phosphate Rock Market Segmentation:

Global Phosphate Rock Market By Type (Marine Phosphate Deposits, Igneous Phosphate Deposits, Metamorphic Deposits, Biogenic Deposits, Weathered Deposit, Others)

Application (Fertilizer, Feed & Food Additive, Industrial, Chemicals, Others)

End Use (Fertilizers, Animal Feed, Detergent, Food & Beverages, Toothpaste, Chemicals, Metal Coatings, Others)

Regions & Top Countries Data Covered in this Report are: Asia-Pacific (China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa) , South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru).

Competitive Analysis:

Global phosphate rock market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of phosphate rock market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Top Leaders- PHOSPHATE RESOURCES LIMITED, The Mosaic Company, Itafos, Wengfu Group Co., Ltd., Grange Resources, Agrium Inc, Potash Corp, Nutrien Ltd., DOW, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Yara, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., Coromandel International Limited, EuroChem Group, FOSFITALIA GROUP, ICL among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, IFFCO, IPL acquired 37% stake in Jordan Phosphate Mines for USD 9.0 billion. The main aim for this acquisition is to ensure phosphate reserve security to Indian farmers and help them to achieve balanced use of fertilisers.

In June 2019, Itafos signs a multi-year phosphate rock supply agreement with the OCP group. The main aim for this agreement is for optimizing the finished fertilizer production with a multi-product portfolio of higher grade SSP.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

