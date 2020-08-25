Plastic Compounding Market Size, Future Trends, Segmentation, Gross Margin, Opportunity Assessment and Potential of the Industry by 2026

Plastic Compounding Market report assists directing the business in correct direction by giving insights about products, market, customers, competitors and marketing strategy at exact time. This market research report endows with the productive ideas which in turn help to make the product more effective and striking in the competitive market. The report also analyses various inhibitors as well as motivators of the market in both quantitative and qualitative manners to provide accurate information to the end users. These calculations will provide estimations about how the Plastic Compounding Market is going to perform in the forecast years by informing what the market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are.

Global plastic compounding market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.08% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rapid industrialization and technological advancement in electrical and electronic companies are the factor for the growth of this market.

Compounding is a process in which plastics are manufactured by combining or mixing the different polymers or additives at a molten state. These blends are generally dosed automatically via feeders / hoppers with setpoints. They have the ability to change the physical, thermal, electrical and aesthetic characteristics of the products. Extrusion is mainly used for the compounding. These plastic compounding are widely used in industries such as automotive, electrical and electronics, industry, medical and others.

Global Plastic Compounding Market Segmentation:

Global Plastic Compounding Market By Product (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Thermoplastic Vulcanizates, Thermoplastic Polyolefins, Poly Vinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Polyethylene, Polybutylene Terephthalate, Polyamide, Polycarbonate, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Others)

Application (Automotive, Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Packaging, Consumer Goods, Industrial Machinery, Medical Devices, Optical Media, Others)

Type (Polymer/Copolymers, Additives)

Regions & Top Countries Data Covered in this Report are: Asia-Pacific (China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa) , South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru).

Competitive Analysis:

Global plastic compounding market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of plastic compounding market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Top Leaders- BASF SE, SABIC, Dow, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., KRATON CORPORATION., DuPont de Nemours, RTP Company, 3M, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Covestro AG, WASHINGTON PENN PLASTIC CO., INC., Eurostar Engineering Plastics, KURARAY CO., LTD., TEIJIN LIMITED, LANXESS, Solvay, Ravago, Heritage Plastics, Inc., Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd., Nova Polymers, Inc., Adell Plastics and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, MOL Group announced the acquisition of Aurora so that they can enter into recycled plastic compounding market. This will help the company to provide high quality polypropylene, polyamide and recyclate-based compounds. The main aim of the acquisition is to strengthen their petrochemical business and help them to expand in the automotive supplier market

In August 2018, LyondellBasell announced the acquisition of A. Schulman, Inc. a leading supplier of high-performance plastic compounds. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their position in the market and will also help them to expand their business. It will also double the LyondellBasell’s existing compounding business and will enhance their reach in the market

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

