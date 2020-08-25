Propylene Market: The Next Booming Segment in the World | Top Leaders-Dow, BASF SE, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corporation., INEOS

This Propylene Market research report is a great store to acquire current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the Chemical industry for the precise forecast period. This market report also provides information about the brand awareness, market landscape, possible future issues, industry trends and customer behaviour for the Chemical industry. It also assesses the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. It saves precious time as well as puts in credibility to the work that is performed to grow business.

Global propylene market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.15% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand of propylene from construction industry and rising prevalence for polyurethane is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Propylene or propene is a colorless and flammable gas which is derived by cracking petroleum hydrocarbons. They are usually the byproduct of natural gas processing and oil refining. Cumene, alcohols, acrylic & acrylates, propylene oxide are some of the derivatives of the propylene. They are often used as fuel. They are usually converted into liquid by increasing the pressure so that they can be stored easily. Propylene is widely used in industries such as construction, packaging, textile, automotive and others.

Global Propylene Market Segmentation:

Global Propylene Market By Derivatives (Polypropylene, Propylene oxide, Cumene, Acrylonitrile, Acrylic acid & Acrylates, Alcohols, Others)

Industrial Vertical (Automotive, Construction, Packaging, Textile, Others)

Types (Purity 99%, Purity 99.5%, Others)

Application (Organic Chemical Raw Materials, Synthetic Resins, Fine Chemicals, Other)

Production Process Technology (Steam Cracking, Refinery, On- Purpose)

Regions & Top Countries Data Covered in this Report are: Asia-Pacific (China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa) , South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru).

Competitive Analysis:

Global propylene market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of propylene market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global propylene market are Dow, BASF SE, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corporation., INEOS, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., SABIC, Asahi Kasei Corporation, China Petrochemical Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Manali Petrochemical, AGC Chemicals, Royal Dutch Shell, Oleon NV, Repsol, Linde, Honeywell International Inc, Huntsman International LLC., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Solventis and others.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

