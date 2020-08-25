Refined Wax Market: The Next Booming Segment in the World | Top Leaders-The International Group, Inc., Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Refined Wax Market report comprises of historic data along with future forecast and detailed market analysis on a global, local and regional level for Chemical and Materials industry. Market related factors covered here encompasses but are not limited to latest trends, market segmentation, new market entry, industry forecasting, future directions, opportunity identification, strategic analysis and planning, target market analysis, insights and innovation. The report also endows with the strategically analyzed market research analysis and observant business insights into the most correct markets. This quality Refined Wax Market analysis report has been formulated with full commitment and transparency in research and analysis which helps increase revenue.

Global refined wax market is projected to register a steady CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Refined wax is a hard substance that provides resistance towards corrosion. The substance is a blend of fatty acids, esters and alcohols that is available in various different forms. Refined wax has the capability of inhibiting resistance to oxidation and moisture. The most common usage of all types of wax is in the making of candles. Refined wax can either be petroleum based or natural based, and the products can be used for several industries.

Global Refined Wax Market Segmentation:

Global Refined Wax Market By Type (Natural Wax, Synthetic Wax and Specialty Wax)

Application (Building Materials, Candles & Hotmelts, Chlorinated Paraffins, Adhesive and Coating, Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals, Chewing Gum, Crayons, Fire Logs, Food, Plastic Processing, Printing Inks & Lacquers, Polishes, Road Construction, Textile Industry, Tire & Rubber, Packaging and Others)

Regions & Top Countries Data Covered in this Report are: Asia-Pacific (China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa) , South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru).

Competitive Analysis: Global Refined Wax Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are The International Group, Inc., Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P., Sage Oil LLC, Tannin Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, The Lubrizol Corporation, American Refining Group, Inc., Ergon, Inc., Sonneborn LLC, Sudbury Boat Care Products, Health & Beauty Natural Oils Co., Inc., DEUREX AG, michelman, inc., SQI Group, BASF SE, Clariant, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Lion Chemtech Co., Ltd., ceronas GmbH, ALTANA, SCG Chemicals Co., Ltd., Cangzhou Bee Source Wax Co., Ltd and Changge Huading Wax Industry Co.,Ltd.

Product Launch:

In May 2019, michelman, inc. launched a new grade of product namely ProHere E 00017 which provides excellent adhesion and coat protection to a variety of metals. It is a waterborne polymer dispersions used in metal coatings and wood fittings. It also acts as a gloss enhancer in automotive and has applications in constructions as well. The product launch will help the company to expand its product portfolio thus increasing market shares.

In January 2018, Cangzhou Bee Source Wax Co., Ltd developed a product namely propolis which had antibacterial effect inhibiting replication of virus in the liver cells making hepatitis B negative thus proving itself a treatment for the liver diseases. It relieves liver toxins and reduces liver poisoning. This marks the company with a good product portfolio with medicinal properties in the market.

