Antibody Discovery Market Challenges, Key Players, Market Segments, Development, Opportunities, Forecast Report 2027

An antibody-drug discovery and development is the process of identifying new therapeutic antibodies to fight different diseases like HIV, hereditary, and more. The technology used for the discovery of these antibodies, drug candidates, has revolutionized the science that is conducted by industries and labs. Monoclonal antibodies have become the important treatment for curing cancer, inflammation and a wide range of other diseases.

The antibody discovery market is anticipated to grow in the market by rising of adoption of targeted immunotherapy in the market. Also, the increasing research activity for the market and funding has driven the market growth. However, the presence of antibody alternatives that become restraint for the market. Whereas, the growth opportunities in the emerging country is an opportunity for market growth.

1. Alcami Corporation

2. BASF SE

3. BioDuro LLC

4. Bruker Corporation

5. Cambrex Corporation

6. Croda International Plc

7. DC Biosciences

8. Eurofins DiscoverX Corporation

9. Frontage Labs

10. PHARMA’S ALMANAC

11. PharmaCircle

The antibody discovery market is segmented on the basis of antibody type and by end user. Based on antibody type the market is segmented as monoclonal antibodies, polyclonal antibodies and other antibody types. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research laboratories and other.

Antibody Discovery Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years.

The Antibody Discovery Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions.

