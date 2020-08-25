Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market by Growing Technology Trends with Business Opportunities 2027

A new research report titled, “Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market” has been added to the vast repository The Insight Partners. The intelligence report provides an in-depth analysis of the global market on the basis of the different types of products, technologies, industry verticals, applications, and end-users. The Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market Report is a valuable source of information for businesses and individuals.

Mobility aids and transportation equipment help the people with limited to no mobility. These mobility and transportation devices are mostly utilized by the elderly people or the amputee patients who are dependent on their caregivers. Multiple products are available in the market that help to enhance independent mobility of disabled people and allow them to move according to his own will.

The Mobility aids and transportation equipment market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the rapid technological advancements, rising geriatric population, rising number of road accidents, rising number of people with disabilities. Also rise in awareness of different types of innovative equipment and government initiatives are further driving the market.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Mobility+Designed, Inc.

2. Compass Health Brands (Carex)

3. Pride Mobility Products Corp.

4. Invacare Corporation

5. Mobility Transportation Systems

6. Sunrise Medical (US) LLC

7. Performance Health

8. Rollz International

9. Ottobock

10. GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.

The global Mobility aids and transportation equipment market is segmented on the devices, equipment, end user. Based on devices, the market is segmented into Wheelchairs, Mobility Scooters, Canes, Crutche, Walkers, Rollators. Based on equipment, the market is segmented into Patient Lifts, Stair Lifts, Medical Beds. Based on end user, the market is segmented into Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Settings, Others.

Major Factors:

Global Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market Overview

Economic Impact on Market

Market Competition

Global Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market Analysis by Application

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Global Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market Effect, Factors, Analysis

Global Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market Forecast

Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

