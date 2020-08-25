Graphite Market Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size, Demand, Development Strategy, Future Trends

This Graphite Market analysis document is structured with the thorough market analysis carried out by a team of industry experts, dynamic analysts, skilful forecasters and well-informed researchers. And not to mention, the report is amazingly characterized by using several charts, graphs and tables depending on the extent of data and information involved. Businesses can achieve complete know how of general market conditions and tendencies with the information and data covered in this Graphite Market report. What is more, influencing factors such as market drivers, market restraints and competitive analysis is studied with the SWOT analysis which is the most established tool when it comes to generate market research report.

Global Graphite Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 48.28 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Graphite is a naturally-occurring mineral which is formed when certain amount of heat and pressure is applied to it. The minerals are crystalline allotrope of the carbon that forms coal. Its application can be seen in neuron moderator, brake linings, steel making, lubricant, friction product, battery, foundry and refractory. Carbon nano tubes and graphite are also used in the heat resistant composites and in carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRP).

Global Graphite Market Trends:

Global Graphite Market By Type (Natural Graphite, Synthetic Graphite)

Application (Refractory, Foundry, Battery, Friction Product, Lubricant and Others)

End-User Industry (Automotive, Power, Electronic)

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Graphite Market Scenario:

According to Data Bridge Market Research the graphite market in developing regions is witnessing a growth in terms of adoption rate due to increasing application of the graphite in the wind energy industry will increase the market demand. Growing demand of the graphite for lithium-ion batteries and fuel cells will augment the growth of the market. The rising demand for the manufacturing of structural composite parts used in aircraft will acts as a factor growth in the market. High thermal property of graphite will surge the demand for graphite in refractories.

Now the question is which are the other regions that graphite market should target? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted a large growth in Asia-Pacific graphite market and the market leaders targeting China and India to be their next revenue pockets for 2020.

Top Competitors of Graphite Market:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are Northern Graphite, Asbury Carbons, Flinders Mines Limited, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Triton Minerals Ltd,, Hexagon Resources Limited, MASONGRAPHITE, Focus Graphite Inc., SGL Carbon, MERSEN, GrafTech International, HEG Limited, Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. and many more.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Gratomic has launched their first graphene which is a derived product of Gratomic Graphite. The graphite is mined from Namibia which is located in their Aukum Mine. The product can be used for the manufacturing of conductive pasted and inks. The formulated product will meet requirements of EMI shielding and printed flexible electronics market.

Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. launched Special Graphite products. This isotropic graphite has high reliability and ultra-heat resistance. The products also have excellent heat resistance which means they are optimum materials that can be used in high temperature heaters. They are widely used in metallurgical, electronics and environmental and energy related application.

