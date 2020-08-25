Tremendous Business Growth of Europe Lithium Chemical Market By 2026 |Albemarle Corporation, Livent, Galaxy Resources Limited, SQM S.A., Orocobre Limited Pty Ltd

This Europe Lithium Chemical Market research report emphasizes on the global key manufacturers to define, illustrate and analyze the market competition landscape using SWOT analysis. To make the composition of this excellent report, a combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology have been employed. Furthermore, drivers and restraints of the market assessed in this marketing report makes aware about how the product is getting utilized in the recent market environment and also provides estimations about the future practice. The Europe Lithium Chemical Market report acts as a window to the industry which gives description of what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are.

Europe lithium chemical market is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Lithium is highly flammable and bursts into crimson colored flames when thrown into the fire. The lithium chemicals are used in wide range of applications. The lithium hydroxide acts as a condenser to produce glasses that are used for industrial applications as lubricants. It is also used in the production of rechargeable batteries especially for electronic gadgets. Increasing demand for lithium chemicals for industrial purposes is helping the Asia-Pacific lithium chemical market to grow in future.

Europe Lithium Chemical Market Segmentation:

Europe Lithium Chemical Market By Type (Lithium Carbonate, Lithium Chloride, Lithium Hydroxide, Lithium Fluoride, Lithium Bromide and Others)

Grade (Industrial Grade, Battery Grade and Others)

Application (Battery, Lubricant, Aluminium Smelting & Alloy, Air Treatment, Medical, Glass &Ceramics, Metallurgy, Polymer, Greases and Others)

End-User (Industrial, Electronics and Electricals, Transportation, Medical, Power Plants and Others)

Country (France, Russia, UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

Competitive Landscape:

Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements & Collaborations, New Product Developments & Launches, Business overview & Product Specification for each player listed in the study. Players profiled in Lithium Chemical market are Albemarle Corporation, Livent, Galaxy Resources Limited, SQM S.A., Orocobre Limited Pty Ltd, SICHUAN BRIVO LITHIUM MATERIALS CO., LTD., Lithium Americas Corp., Pilbara Minerals, Neometals Ltd, Millennial Lithium, Tianqi Lithium Industry Co., Ltd., Nemaska Lithium, Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd., Talison Lithium Pty Ltd, Mody Chemi-Pharma Limited, SOVEMA GROUP S.p.A., Altura Mining, Infinity Lithium.

Recent Developments:

In August 2019, Lithium Americas Corp. invested USD 160 million in order to continue the construction activities of their subsidiary Minera Exar S.A., a lithium carbonate extraction project based in Argentina. With this move, the company is expected to increase their production capacity of lithium carbonate to 40,000 tonnes per annum.

In January 2018, Lithium Americas Corp. has received approval in order to list its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The trading of their common shares with NYSE has been started from January 2018. By trading their shares in the stock market, the company is likely to get benefitted with high income.

Research Methodology: Europe Lithium Chemical Market

Primary Respondents: Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Manufacturers, Distributors, Industrial Professionals. Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers

