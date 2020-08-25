Europe Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market to Set Phenomenal Growth | Top Leaders-Tesla, Snam SPA, Umicore, Tes – Amm India Pvt. Ltd., Raw Materials Company, Recupyl

This Europe Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market report acts as an excellent market report because it is produced with the several critical factors. This market research report also offers businesses with the company profile, product specifications, production value, manufacturer’s contact information and market shares for company. The report carries out analysis and discussion of important market trends, market size, sales volume, and market share for Chemical and Materials industry. Europe Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market report gives explanation about the particular study of the Chemical and Materials industry with respect to market definition, market segmentation, key developments in the market, competitive analysis and research methodology with excellent tools and techniques.

Europe lithium-ion battery recycling market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Lithium-ion battery recycling is referred to be the less toxic batteries which are easy to recycle and reuse. With the growing use of lithium ion batteries in various consumer products the danger of explosion and their disposal has become tough. In order to prevent such disasters, it is quite necessary to recycle the lithium ion batteries.

Europe Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Segmentation:

On the basis of chemistry, the market is segmented into Lithium-Cobalt Oxide (LI-CO), Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide (NCA), Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC), Lithium-Manganese Oxide Spinal (LMO) and Lithium-Titanate Oxide (LI-TO).

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into hydrometallurgical process, pyrometallurgy process, mechanical process and others.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into automotive, power, industrial, marine and others.

Drivers: Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market

Effective use of lithium ion batteries in bio-medical devices

Increased use of lithium-ion batteries in automobiles and devices

Restraints:

Heavy waste generation in the form of landfills by lithium batteries

Transportation of lithium batteries is risky

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the major players operating in Europe lithium-ion battery recycling market are Tesla, Snam SPA, Umicore, Tes – Amm India Pvt. Ltd., Raw Materials Company, Recupyl, innovative battery recycling, Global Technology Systems, Inc., ACCUREC Recycling GmbH, AKKUSER OY & DIGITOIMISTO ROI, American Manganese Inc., Battery Recycling Made Easy, Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd., Interstate Batteries, LI-CYCLE CORP., Lithion Recycling, Neometals Ltd, OnTo Technology, LLC., Retriev Technologies, SITRASA, Storage Battery Systems, LLC among others.

Recent Developments

In October 2019, Snam SPA announced the investment of € 28 million over five years to expand their battery recycling unit at Aveyron SME based in Viviez. Through this expansion the company will be able to expand its service portfolio in the market.

In September, Umicore and LG Chem developed a strategic agreement to serve LG Chem with (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) cathode materials. The materials will be served to the company from Umicore’s production plants in Korea, China and Poland. The agreement will help the company to meet rising demand for rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

Research Methodology: Europe Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market

Primary Respondents: Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Manufacturers, Distributors, Industrial Professionals. Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers.

