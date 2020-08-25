Protective Fabrics Market 2020-2027 (Trending PDF) | In-depth Research Analysis- 3M, Cetriko, DuPont, Glen Raven

Protective fabrics are a combination of performance fabrics and are used in the production of a variety of protective clothing for people working in a hazardous environment. These clothes are worn to limit the person from coming in direct contact with the adverse effects of thermal, mechanical, chemical, and other hazards. Protective structures are mainly used by military personnel, firefighters, workers in oil and gas companies, and law enforcement officers.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The protective fabrics market has witnessed a significant growth owing due to surging demand for protective clothing in the emerging economies owing to the growing need for fire resistant fabrics. Moreover, product innovation by launching new fibers coupled with enhanced design and specifications is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market players operating in the global market growth. However, the high cost of raw materials and the increasing threat of substitutes is projected to hamper the overall growth of the protective fabrics market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Protective Fabrics Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the protective fabrics market with detailed market segmentation material, type, end user, and geography. The global protective fabrics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading protective fabrics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global protective fabrics market is segmented on the basis of material, type and end user. On the basis of material, the global protective fabrics market is divided into aramid, polyolefin, polyamide, polybenzimidazole (pbi), cotton, polyester and others. On the basis of type, the global protective fabrics market is divided into thermal, fire- and heat-resistant fabrics, chemical-resistant fabrics, uv-resistant fabrics and others. On the basis of end user, the market is divided into oil and gas, building and construction, healthcare, law enforcement & military and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global protective fabrics market based on various segments. It also provides marketsize and forecast estimates from the year 2018to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The protective fabrics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the protective fabrics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the marketduring the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the protective fabrics market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and marketstrategies in the protective fabrics market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

