Know about Impact of Covid-19 on Sendust Magnetics Powder Core Market Influencing Factors by Top Companies like – Hitachi, TDG, Dongbu Electronic Materials, Zhejiang KEDA Magnetoelectricity

Top Key Players Profiled in This Report: , MAGNETICS, CSC (Changsung Corp.), POCO Magnetic, Hitachi, TDG, Dongbu Electronic Materials, Zhejiang KEDA Magnetoelectricity (KDM), Samwha Electronics, DMEGC, Huzhou Careful Magnetism, Nanjing New Conda Magnetic Industrial, ,

Sendust is an alloy of 6% aluminium, 9% silicon, and 85% iron. Core losses higher than MPP. Very low magnetostriction, makes low audio noise. Loses inductance with increasing temperature, unlike the other materials; can be exploited by combining with other materials as a composite core, for temperature compensation. Saturation flux of about 1 tesla. Good temperature stability. Used in switching power supplies, pulse and flyback transformers, in-line noise filters, swing chokes, and in filters in phase-fired controllers (e.g. dimmers) where low acoustic noise is important.

Segmentation across regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe was undertaken on the basis of productivity. Technological advancements pertaining to the specific market has been studied. Methodologies that can boost the outcome of the businesses have been mentioned in the report.

The Global Sendust Magnetics Powder Core Market Can Be Segmented As

The key product type of Sendust Magnetics Powder Core market are: , 26µ, 60µ, 75µ, 90µ, 125µ, Other,

Sendust Magnetics Powder Core Market Outlook by Applications: , Solar Power, Automotive, Household Appliances, UPS, Wind Power, Others

