Unbelievable Growth of Cathode Materials Market By 2026 |BASF SE, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd, KUREHA CORPORATION, Sumitomo Corporation

Cathode Materials Market By 2026

Global Cathode Materials Market is expected to reach USD 24.50 billion by 2025, from USD 15.07 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Competitive Landscape:

What’s keeping “BASF SE, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd, KUREHA CORPORATION, Sumitomo Corporation, Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co.,LTD., SHOWA DENKO K.K., The Dow Chemical Company, NICHIA CORPORATION, TODAKOGYO CORP, NEI Corporation, Nexeon Limited, Toda Kogyo Corp, Nichia Corporation, Sustainable Enterprises Media, Inc., Ube Industries, Nexeon” Ahead in the Cathode Materials Market

Global Cathode Materials Market Segmentation:

By Battery Type: Lead-Acid, Lithium-ion, Others

By Material: Lithium-ion, Lead-acid, Others

By Application: Electronics, Energy Storage System, Automotive, Power Tools

Drivers and Restraints of the Cathode Materials market

Market Drivers:

Increase in demand for electric vehicle

Rising demand for consumer electronics

High demand in the renewable energy industry.

Market Restraint:

Strict attention for the safety requirement for cathode material during operation

Safety issue related to storage and transportation.

