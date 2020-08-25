Europe Refrigerant Market May See Big Move| Top Leaders- Arkema, Dongyue Group, Honeywell International, Inc., The Chemours Company

The Europe Refrigerant Market report makes to focus on the important aspects of the market such as recent market trends and market conditions. Moreover, the report also contains all the information including market definition, classifications, key developments, applications, and engagements while detailing about the actions of key players with respect to product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers and acquisitions and effects of the same in terms of sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. This industry analysis report speaks in detail about the manufacturing process, type and applications. The Europe Refrigerant Market analysis report consists of drivers and restraints for the market which are obtained with the help of SWOT analysis, along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period.

Europe refrigerant market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2019 -2026.

Market dynamics including drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, influence factors, and trends are specially focused upon to give a clear understanding of the Europe Refrigerant Market. The research study includes segmental analysis where important type, application, and regional segments are studied in quite some detail.

Europe Refrigerant Market Segmentation:

By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into refrigerators, large-scale refrigerators, chillers, air conditioners, heat pumps and others

In May 2018, Arkema launched a new GWP fluorinated gas Forane 449A (XP40) in Europe to serve the customers in the refrigeration market

On the basis of industry, the market is segmented into domestic household refrigeration, light commercial refrigeration, commercial racks and condensing units and industrial refrigeration

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as Arkema, Dongyue Group, Honeywell International, Inc., The Chemours Company, Gas Servei, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd., AGC Inc., Quimobasicos SA de CV, Linde, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd., Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V., Zhejiang Fotech International Co.Ltd., Tazzetti S.p.A., SRF Limited, Changshu Sanaifu Zhonghao Chemical New Material Co., Ltd., SINOCHEM GROUP CO., LTD., Shandong Yue’an Chemical.

Product Launches:

In June 2019, The Chemours Company has inaugurated its new Opteon production facility near Corpus Christi in Ingleside, Texas. It will used in automotive air conditioning.

In September 2018, Honeywell International Inc. launched Solstice L41y (R-452B), a reduced global-warming-potential (GWP) so that they can replace R-410A for reversible heating and cooling applications

Chapter One Europe Refrigerant Market Overview

Overview and Scope of Europe Refrigerant Market

Sales and Growth Comparison of Europe Refrigerant Market

Europe Refrigerant Market Sales Market Share

Europe Refrigerant Market by product segments

Europe Refrigerant Market by Regions

Chapter Two Europe Refrigerant Market segments

Europe Refrigerant Market Competition by Players

Europe Refrigerant and Revenue by Type

Europe Refrigerant and Revenue by applicants

Chapter Three Europe Refrigerant Market marketing channel

Direct Marketing

Marketing channel trend and development

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

