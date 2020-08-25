BusinessGeneral NewsIndustry
Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market: Size Estimated To Observe Significant Growth By 2020 – 2027 | Leading Players- Valmont Industries, Inc., Lindsay Corporation
The latest report includes Impact of Coronavirus(Covid-19) on the Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Industry, it includes on Industry Upstream, Industry Downstream, Industry Channels, Industry Competition, and finally on Industry Employment.
Sprinkler irrigation systems market is expected to reach USD 2.90 billion by 2027 while growing at a growth rate of 2.10% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Growing investments for R&D activities and advancement of innovative irrigation products will further create various opportunities that will lead to the growth of sprinkler irrigation systems market in the above mentioned period.
The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :
Valmont Industries, Inc., Lindsay Corporation, T-L Irrigation, Reinke Manufacturing Co., Inc., Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Rain Bird Corporation, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Alkhorayef Group Company, Pierce Corporation, Hunter Industries, Irritec S.p.A, Antelco (en-AU) and Elgo Irrigation Ltd., among other domestic and global players.
Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Scope and Market Size
Sprinkler irrigation systems market is segmented on the basis of type, crop type, field size and mobility. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
- On the basis of type, the sprinkler irrigation systems market is segmented into center pivot, lateral move, solid set and others.
- On the basis of crop type, the sprinkler irrigation systems market is segmented into cereals, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables and others. Cereals segment is further segmented into corn, wheat, sorghum and other cereals. Oilseeds & pulses segment is further segmented into soybean, cotton, canola and other oilseeds & pulses.
- On the basis of field size, the sprinkler irrigation systems market is segmented into small, medium and large.
- On the basis of mobility, the sprinkler irrigation systems market is segmented into stationary & towable.
Regional Analysis Includes:
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
Major Highlights Of The Report:
- Macro Indicator Analysis Of Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Questions Answered:
- What is the size and CAGR of the global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market?
- What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
- Which are the leading segments of the global market?
- How will the global market advance in the coming years?
- What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?
- What is the nature of competition in the global market?
- What growth impetus or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?
- Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?
- What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the market?
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Section 1. Preface
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Key Research Objectives
- Research Highlights
Section 2. Assumptions
Section 3. Research Methodology
Section 4. Executive Summary
Section 5. Market Overview
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Trends Analysis
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Industry SWOT Analysis
- Price Trend Analysis
Section 6. Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Type
Section 7. Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Analysis and Forecast, By Category
Section 8. Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-use
Section 9. Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Analysis and Forecast, by Distribution Channel
Section 10. Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
Section 11. Competition Landscape
- Market Player – Competition Dashboard
- Company Profiles (Details – Company Overview, Sales Area/Geographical Presence, Revenue, COVID – 19 Response, Strategy & Business Overview)
- Market Player – Competition Dashboard
Section 12. Key Takeaways
