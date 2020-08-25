BusinessGeneral NewsIndustry
Mold Inhibitors Market: Latest Trends And Key Drivers Supporting Growth Through 2020 – 2027 | Emerging Players – BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated British Foods plc
The latest report includes Impact of Coronavirus(Covid-19) on the Mold Inhibitors Industry, it includes on Industry Upstream, Industry Downstream, Industry Channels, Industry Competition, and finally on Industry Employment.
Mold inhibitors market is expected to reach USD 2.10 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 3.80% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing need for plant protein in the 2020-2027 forecast period in the face of rising health concerns and veganism worldwide.
The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :
BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated British Foods plc, DuPont, HANDARY S.A., Hawkins Watts Limited, Kemin Industries, Inc., Niacet, Pacific Coast Chemical Co., ANGUS Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Watson Inc., Bentoli Corbion among other domestic and global players.
Regional Analysis Includes:
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
Global Mold Inhibitors Market Scope and Market Size
Mold inhibitors market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
- Based on type, the mold inhibitors market is segmented into propionates, benzoates, sorbates, natamycin, and others. Propionates segment is further segmented into sodium propionate and calcium propionate. Benzoates segment is further segmented into benzoic acid and sodium benzoate. Sorbates segment is further segmented into sorbic acid and potassium sorbate. Others segment is further segmented into sulphites, sodium acetate and acetic acid.
- Based on application, the mold inhibitors market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, paints, food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care, animal feed, and others. Food & beverages is further segmented into baked goods.
Major Highlights Of The Report:
- Macro Indicator Analysis Of Mold Inhibitors Market
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Questions Answered:
- What is the size and CAGR of the global Mold Inhibitors Market?
- What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
- Which are the leading segments of the global market?
- How will the global market advance in the coming years?
- What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?
- What is the nature of competition in the global market?
- What growth impetus or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?
- Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?
- What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the market?
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Section 1. Preface
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Key Research Objectives
- Research Highlights
Section 2. Assumptions
Section 3. Research Methodology
Section 4. Executive Summary
Section 5. Market Overview
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Trends Analysis
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Industry SWOT Analysis
- Price Trend Analysis
Section 6. Global Mold Inhibitors Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Type
Section 7. Global Mold Inhibitors Market Analysis and Forecast, By Category
Section 8. Global Mold Inhibitors Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-use
Section 9. Global Mold Inhibitors Market Analysis and Forecast, by Distribution Channel
Section 10. Global Mold Inhibitors Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
Section 11. Competition Landscape
- Market Player – Competition Dashboard
- Company Profiles (Details – Company Overview, Sales Area/Geographical Presence, Revenue, COVID – 19 Response, Strategy & Business Overview)
- Market Player – Competition Dashboard
Section 12. Key Takeaways
