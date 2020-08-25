Excellent Growth of Roofing Materials Market with Key Vendors like-GAF, Atlas Roofing Corporation, CERTAINTEED, BMI Group, Owens Corning, BMI Group

This Roofing Materials Market report acts as an excellent market report because it is produced with the several critical factors. This market research report also offers businesses with the company profile, product specifications, production value, manufacturer’s contact information and market shares for company. The report carries out analysis and discussion of important market trends, market size, sales volume, and market share for Chemical and Materials industry. Roofing Materials Market report gives explanation about the particular study of the Chemical and Materials industry with respect to market definition, market segmentation, key developments in the market, competitive analysis and research methodology with excellent tools and techniques.

Global roofing materials market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 111.21 billon by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 1.5% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027

The accelerating rate of urbanization owing to emerging population has created the great need of roofing materials market. Due to this upsurge in construction industry is propelling the market scope of roofing material due to rising residential and commercial requirement. Shooting demand for unconventional and energy efficient houses is driving the market growth. Eco- friendly quotients is also helping the roofing materials market to grow substantially.

Global Roofing Materials Market Scope and Market Size:

Global Roofing Materials Market Type (Materials, Chemicals)

Application (Residential, Non-Residential, Commercial, Others)

Product (Asphalt Shingles, Concrete & Clay Tile, Tile Roof, Metal Roof, Plastic Roof, Elastomers Roof, Others)

Top Manufacturers Profiles Operating in the Roofing Materials Market:

The major players covered in the roofing materials market report are GAF, Atlas Roofing Corporation, CERTAINTEED, BMI Group, Owens Corning, BMI Group, Etex Group, Fletcher Building, TAMKO Building Products LLC, North American Roofing Services, Inc., Siam Cement Group, CSR Limited, SCG, Saint-Gobain, Carlisle Companies Inc., Johns Manville among other domestic and global players.

