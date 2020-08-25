Cannabidiol Market Trends, Research, Analysis and Forecast 2026 Major Growth By-Pure CBD Factory; Exactus, Inc.; ENDOCA; Medical Marijuana, Inc.; Isodiol International Inc

Cannabidiol Market research report is a valuable source of information with which businesses can gain a telescopic view of the current market trends, consumer’s demands and preferences, market situations, opportunities and market status. This market report highlights key market dynamics of sector and encompasses historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. A lot of hard work has been involved while generating this market research report where no stone is left unturned. Thus, the excellent Cannabidiol Market research report provides a comprehensive analysis on the study of Chemical and Materials industry with respect to a number of aspects.

Global Cannabidiol market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 33.85% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased levels of spending being incurred on commercialized cannabis products.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a compound commonly found in hemp and marijuana plants, this extract is being studied to be developed as an effective anxiety medicine, pain reduction, and treatment of cognition improvements. This extract consists approximately forty percent of the entire plant and it is known to not cause any dependence effects on the human body.

Global Cannabidiol Market Segmentation:

Global Cannabidiol Market By Source (Hemp, Marijuana)

Product (Food Grade, Therapeutic Grade)

Application (Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Others)

Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Stores, Others)

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Competitive Analysis:

Global cannabidiol market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cannabidiol market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Top Leaders- Pure CBD Factory; Exactus, Inc.; ENDOCA; Medical Marijuana, Inc.; Isodiol International Inc; Cannoid, LLC; Canopy Growth Corporation; Elixinol; FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES; NuLeaf Naturals, LLC; Aphria; Phyto Animal Health; PharmaHemp d.o.o.; Aurora Cannabis; CBD American Shaman; CV Sciences, Inc.; Kazmira; IrieCBD; HempLife Today; Cura CS among others.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Exactus, Inc. announced that they had acquired Green Goddess Extracts, based out of Florida, United States and dealing in the manufacturing & distribution of hemp products. This acquisition extends the manufacturing capabilities of Exactus, Inc. while complementing the existing portfolio of products, along with enhancing the distribution capabilities

In June 2019, Pure CBD Factory announced the availability of “Hemp CBD Oil Tinctures”, available in three sizes as well as in the form of a topical cream. All of the products have been organically created and under the Non-GMO certifications. This innovative launch is designed to meet the growing demand of CBD oil throughout the globe.

