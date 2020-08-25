Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market: To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2020 – 2026 | Emerging Players – All scripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (IN), athenahealth, Inc. (US), CareCloud Corporation (US)

The comprehensive Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market report is a professional yet exhaustive study on the current state for the market. The market study of report helps minimize the risks of uncertainties and helps in taking sound decisions. With this market research report businesses can create a unique space in the global industry and get identified as the most consistent and dedicated growth partner for market research, strategy formulation and sustainable organizational development. This market report includes all the company profiles of the top market players and brands. While formulating this global Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) report, client business competence is understood adeptly to identify tangible growth opportunities.

Global Revenue Cycle Management Market has accounted to about USD 29.5 billion in 2018, rapidly growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2019 to 2026, is expected to reach USD 75.69 billion by 2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Revenue Cycle Management Market

Revenue cycle management (RCM) is applied by healthcare organizations to scale and manage the process of healthcare billing and reimbursements. It is done by improving the process of claims management, accelerating explanation of benefits (EOB) reconciliation, improving the quality of information, streamlining denial management, and by automating processes. The RCM solution manages the patient’s bills from entering the hospital to reimbursement of claims.

Market Drivers

Factors like decrease in reimbursement in healthcare industry, reduction of total healthcare costs, initiatives undertaken by governments for implementation of revenue cycle management solutions, and increasing expenditure by healthcare industry especially made on IT are the major drivers of the global revenue cycle management market.

Market Restraints

Lack of training and skills in the staff.

Lack of technical infrastructure support

Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Leading Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

All scripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (IN), athenahealth, Inc. (US), CareCloud Corporation (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Conifer Health Solutions LLC (US), eClinicalWorks (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Experian Information Solutions, Inc.(US), General Electric Company (US), GeBBS Healthcare Solutions (IN), McKesson Corporation (US), NXGN Management, LLC. (US), nThrive, Inc. (US), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (US), SSI Group, LLC (US)

