canceling-ryanair-routes-to-the-azores-is-“mere-speculation”

The regional secretary for Energy, Environment and Tourism said this Tuesday that the cancellation of Ryanair's routes to the Azores is “mere speculation”, reacting to the possibility that the airline will abandon connections to Terceira.

Marta Guerreiro pointed out that Ryanair “only” communicated to the Regional Government a “ correct” in the “number of flights ”on some routes in September and October:“ Only that was given to us. We have no indication of anything else. Everything else is just speculation, ”he declared.

The minister was speaking on the sidelines of the presentation of a project for the qualification of paragliding in the Azores, which took place today at Lagoa das Sete Cidades, in Ponta Delgada.

In recent weeks, Ryanair has ceased to fly to the island Third , where currently is the only low cost airline to operate , having calls during all year round to Lisbon and Porto and seasonal flights to London.

The airline canceled several scheduled flights in September and October from Terceira to Porto and Lisbon and on the website it is not possible to book flights to from January 2021.

About the tourist operation of Summer in the Azores, the regional secretary said it was “difficult” to speak of “satisfaction” in a context of Covid's pandemic – 19 , but stressed that domestic tourism in the archipelago has made a “difference” mainly in the “smaller islands”.

“It is difficult in a year like this to talk about satisfaction. I think we have been managing the context with which we are confronted in the best way and within this context I think that what can give us some satisfaction is the internal response ”, he said.

cancellation of the edition 2020 of Azores Rallye, Marta Guerreiro said that understanding the decision, because “are concerned public safety and health issues. ”

Azores Rallye, a scoring event for the European Rally Championship (ERC), scheduled for September in São Miguel, was canceled due to“ lack of means ”to ensure the absence of an audience due to Covid – 19, confirmed the organization on Monday.

Marta Guerreiro presented this Tuesday a panel that allows identifying the places of departure and departure for the practice of paragliding, modality included in the strategic tourism plan of the Azores and that “lacked some dynamism”.

“This was a need that we felt. Mark flight places, with panels at landing and take-off points, which allow those who practice this activity to have safety conditions ”, pointed out the regional secretary.

On the occasion, the president of Clube Asas de São Miguel, João Brum, highlighted that the panel network will cover “all the islands in the archipelago” and considered the project “very important” to increase the “safety” of the practitioners and to identify the “rules” in the areas that are “properties” toilet”.