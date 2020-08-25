covid-19:-detained-in-brazil-the-health-secretary-of-the-suspected-fraud-in-the-purchase-of-tests

The health secretary of the Federal District, a federation unit where the capital of Brazil is located, was arrested this Tuesday in the False Negative operation, which investigates alleged irregularities in the purchase of tests to detect the new coronavirus.

Secretary Francisco Araújo was arrested preventively . Police officers also carry out search and seizure warrants 44 and seven in prison in the Brazilian states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Bahia, Santa Catarina, Mato Grosso, Espírito Santo and Rio Grande do Sul.

According to the Public Ministry of the Federal District and Territories, Araújo is suspected of participating in a scheme that investigates the deviation of 30 million reais (4.5 million euros) in contracts for the acquisition of clinical tests for the detection of the new coronavirus.

The process is confidential. but local 'media' point out that in addition to the alleged overvaluation of contracts, the authorities also investigate the low quality of the acquired tests, which may give false negative results.

Those investigated in this operation are suspected of committing crimes such as bidding fraud, criminal organization, corruption, br money-laundering and cartel.

Brazil is the Portuguese-speaking country most affected by the pandemic and one of the hardest hit in the world, when counting the second number of infected and dead (more than 3.6 million of cases and 115. 309 deaths), after the United States.

