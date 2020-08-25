israel.-agreement-is-“first-step”-towards-“lasting-peace”-with-palestinians

The British Foreign Minister, visiting Israel, this Tuesday considered the agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the “first step towards a lasting peace” in the region, which also requires a solution of two states.

“We celebrate the (Israel) standardization agreement with the UAE, it is a very positive step, including the suspension of annexation (of parts of the West Bank),” said Dominic Raab in a statement to the press.

“We want to work with you and with our partners and interlocutors in the region to ensure that this is a first step towards a lasting peace, which can only be achieved through a two-state solution and negotiations”, he added, referring to if not only for regional peace, but for the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Raab met this Tuesday in Jerusalem with the Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, with the Minister of Defense, Benny Gantz, and his counterpart Gabi Askenazi.

In addition to the agreement to normalize relations between the Hebrew State and the Arab Gulf State, bilateral relations between the United Kingdom and Israel were addressed, including a possible new free trade agreement, as well as tension with the movement Lebanese Shiite Hezbollah and Iran's role in the region.

“We share many concerns about the Iranian threat and we want to look at all the issues: the nuclear program, its destabilizing activities, its support for regional actors and the threat it poses to the State of Israel, ”said Raab, adding that London will do everything possible to prolong the arms embargo on the Islamic Republic.

After the meetings in Israel, the head of British diplomacy traveled to the city of Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, where it will meet with the president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmud Abbas, and the prime minister, Mohammad Shtayyeh.