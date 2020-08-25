citizens-of-several-countries-lament-the-lack-of-options-for-entering-and-leaving-timor-leste

Citizens of several countries, including Portuguese and East Timorese, have deplored in recent days the fact that Timor-Leste has been there since March, and for an indefinite time, with no commercial flight options that allow to enter and leave the country.

The situation is affecting a large number of people, from workers who have ended contracts, employees of international companies, students or people with urgent health problems.

In recent days, several cases heard by Lusa lament that the Timorese government does not provide a solution to this problem, authorizing flights that allow travel to and from the island.

Everyone notes that international and diplomatic or other officials linked to non-governmental organizations, they have access to a flight operated fortnightly by the World Food Program (WFP).

In some cases this flight has already been used for short trips on vacation or rest, and the the rest of foreign citizens – including tourists trapped on the island for several months – have no option to leave.

One of the cases is of a Portuguese citizen in Timor-Leste who explained to Lusa that she is dragging “an infection since February, which doesn’t seem to have a cure ”, not being possible make an appropriate bacterial culture in the country.

“It made me lose a pregnancy and that was a very high price, which I shouldn't have paid. We lost the baby and I still had to be hospitalized, having undergone very aggressive treatments, without anesthesia, without hygiene. That should never have happened “, he explained.

” If I were somewhere else I would be doing tests that are essential to know if I can get pregnant again, if everything is fine. But I can't because I can't get out of here ”, he says.

Also in need of urgent travel to Portugal for medical reasons is another Portuguese citizen residing in Dili for a long time and who regretted, in statements to the Lusa, who, because he does not have the status of a cooperative, cannot “be supported by the Portuguese Embassy”.

“I have an operation that was scheduled to take place in Portugal at the end of June and that is not possible in Timor-Leste. I have no cooperative status so I cannot be supported by the Portuguese embassy for my departure from Timor. Failure to perform the operation in a short period of time, between three to six months, can have very serious, disabling and irreversible effects, ”he said.

“ I was ill during confinement without access to appropriate medication, if getting it had eliminated the possibility of recurrence once and for all, which may happen again because he treated me with the only drugs available in Timor ”, he said.

A Portuguese couple, who ended their relationship months ago contract and intends to return to Portugal with the children, also regrets that there have been no options so far, explaining that Timor-Leste, for those without income, is a country with a high cost of living.

In need of traveling to Portugal there is also a Portuguese teacher, Manuela Isidro, who has a placement in a school in the south of the country, where she has to perform, and who has had no alternative to leave.

Isidro complains about what he says is the discriminatory treatment on the part of the Portuguese authorities, which makes cooperation agents easier than the other Portuguese citizens.

“They treat us almost like second-class Portuguese. We are almost invisible to the embassy when we are not cooperative. Cooperatives have all the facilities and the rest are in a situation of inequality in relation to the others, on these trips ”, he told Lusa.

Another of the problematic cases has to do with students who finished this year 12. º at the Portuguese School of Dili and who want to continue studying at universities in Portugal.

Viona dos Santos, who wants to study biomedical engineering, explains that like other friends she wants to go to Portugal, but without commercial flights from Timor-Leste there was no solution.

“If this trip occurs, we wanted to take this plane to travel to Portugal, paying the cost of the trip ourselves”, said to Lusa.

Equally unsolved so far are technicians from an international company operating in Timor-Leste, who have not been able to travel from Europe to Dili since March and whose presence, according to a company source, is “critical” to the project.

“Even with limited options, one flight per month, it would be useful to have options for our teams to travel. Without options, it is difficult to organize the development of the project, ”said the source, who asked to remain anonymous.

Another international employee seconded on duty at a Timorese company explains that he needs medical treatment in Kuala Lumpur – who it is not available in Timor-Leste – and you are also unable to travel.

“I have a letter from a clinic explaining that I need this treatment, which is not available here in Timor-Leste. So I tried to access the PAM flight but they said it didn't meet the requirements, ”he explained to Lusa.

The PAM flight connects Dili and Kuala Lumpur from where passengers can then get calls to other countries.

Timor-Leste currently has an active case from Covid – 19 – out of a total of 26, of which 25 have already been recovered – and are in their fourth period of 30 days of state of emergency, ending in early September.

Speaking to Lusa, the Timorese Foreign Affairs Minister said she was sensitive to this problem and that she intends to take the issue to the Council of Ministers.