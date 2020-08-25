at-least-11-dead-and-up-to-60-missing-in-building-collapse-in-india

At least 11 people died in the collapse of a housing building in western India, in whose rubble rescue workers are still looking for 60 Missing people.

Almost 18 hours after the collapse of the 47 apartment building in Raigad district, the teams of rescued removed 11 bodies and rescued a four-year-old child still alive from the rubble, National Disaster Response Force spokesman Sachidanand Gawde told reporters.

On Monday, local police said in a statement. that 15 people had been rescued with and transported to hospital.

The authorities initially feared that 200 people were buried, but revised the estimate to between 20 and 70, as many residents were far from the location at the time of the collapse.

“Nobody knows how many people are actually in prison,” a Mahad police official told French agency France-Presse, on condition of anonymity.

Many families left the city for their homeland due to the pandemic and the collapse occurred by 19: 00 local (14H30 in Lisbon), at which time some residents would have gone shopping.

The director general of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Satya Pradhan, celebrated the “miraculous boy rescued alive.”

“Let's all pray for more miracles,” he wrote Pradhan on Twitter, showing a video showing the child being removed from the rubble by several members of the rescue services and placed on a stretcher.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modhi said his “sadness” and guaranteed that the thoughts “are with the families of those who lost their loved ones”, while praying “for the soon recovery of the wounded”.

The causes of the incident are yet to be determined, although the collapse of buildings is common in India during the monsoon season (from June to September).

Torrential rains affect the foundations of buildings, leaving them fragile.

The building took ten years to be built on “unstable” foundations, said TV9 Marathi, a former Mahad deputy, Manik Motiram Jagtap.

“(The building) collapsed like a deck of cards. It was scary ”, he underlined.

Monsoons play a major role in South Asia, but they also cause numerous deaths and sow destruction on a large scale, between floods and building collapses.

Since the beginning of the year, monsoons have caused the death of about 1. 200 people, more than 800 only in India.