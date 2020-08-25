spain-mobilizes-2,000-military-personnel-to-assist-regions-in-tracking-covid-19

The Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, offered this Tuesday the support of the Government to the regions that decree the state of emergency to contain the pandemic and the mobilization of 2. 000 to assist them in tracking contagions.

“The Government of Spain will make available to the effective communities of the Armed Forces for the screening” of contagions of the new coronavirus, said Sánchez in a statement after the Council of Ministers, specifying that they can be mobilized 2. 000 military personnel for this purpose.

The Prime Minister also underlined that regions can decide to apply the state emergency in part or in all of the respective territory , limiting in particular the circulation, in which they will have all the support of the central government, with all material, digital and legal means.

“If an autonomous president considers that he needs this instrument […], the Government of Spain is willing to give him that capacity, ”he said, noting, however, that“ talking about alertness is not talking about confinement ”and evoking the different phases of deflation that were applied in the country after the peak of the pandemic.

The lack of human resources in the autonomous communities , competent in health matters, has been identified as one of the reasons for the strong increase in new cases of Covid – 19.

“THE The evolution of the pandemic curve is worrying and it needs to be stopped, ”admitted Sánchez, adding, however, that Spain remains“ far from the situation in mid-March ”and that“ fear should not be created that paralyzes ”the country. The Spanish Prime Minister also called on the Spaniards to download the application RadarCovid, to facilitate the screening work.

Spain, which surpassed on Monday the 400. 000 diagnosed cases of coronavirus, in the last few weeks there has been an increase in cases of infection, last Wednesday reached the highest number of new cases since the end of May (3. 715), with Madrid, Aragon and Catalonia as the regions currently most affected. The pandemic has already made more than 28. 000 killed in the country.