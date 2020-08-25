Fire Resistant Fabrics Market 2020 Industry Production, Supply, Sales and Demand Market Research Report

Fire-resistant fabrics are basically used in many applications such as firefighting uniforms, transport, workwear, law enforcement services, and residential & commercial furnishings. A steady improvement in technologies coupled with stringent regulations imposed by the government has further led to a rise in the use of fire-resistant fabrics in various end-user industries, including electrical, chemicals, and oil & gas, which are always at a greater risk of fire accidents. Fire-resistant fabrics are primarily those textiles which resist high temperature and fire. These fabrics are basically known to be naturally resistant in comparison to other chemical treatments or fireproof fibers that are manufactured artificially. Fire-resistant fabrics are mostly organic or carbon-containing materials that reduce a fire hazard. These fabrics do not glow or burn on the removal of the ignition source; however, certain changes are observed in their physical and chemical characteristics.

Leading Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Players:

I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Gun Ei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Huntsman Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Lenzing AG, PBI Performance Products Inc., Royal Tencate N.V., Solvay S.A., Teijin Ltd., Westex By Milliken

The fire-resistant fabrics market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as wider application in industries such as defense and public safety services, construction and manufacturing, oil and gas, automotive and transport, and others. The major factors propelling the studied market are the rise in demand for fire-resistant fabrics in home and commercial furnishing, growing demand from the mining industry, and stringent industry standards for fabrics. Rising demand from the chemical industry is another factor driving the global fire resistant fabric market. Increasing demand from the oil and gas sector is further expected to fuel the fire-resistant fabrics market. Increased awareness about fire safety procedures in residential and commercial areas is also anticipated to boost the global fire resistant fabrics market in the near future. However, the high price for raw materials used to make fire-resistant fabric, along with a lack of safety compliances is expected to hamper the growth of the market studied. Nevertheless, rapid industrialization in BRICS countries is likely to act as an opportunity in the forecast period.

The “Global Fire Resistant fabrics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the fire resistant fabrics market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end-use, and geography. The global fire resistant fabrics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading fire resistant fabrics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

