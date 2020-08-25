Uncategorized
Global Nicotine Addiction Treatment Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2026|ADDEX THERAPEUTICS, Omeros Corporation, Sosei Group Corporation, CV Sciences, Inc
Global nicotine addiction treatment market is rising gradually with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Government policies and initiatives to offer a fund to many research institute and pharmaceuticals companies for developing novel therapy and increase dependency of tobacco products are the key factors for market growth
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global nicotine addiction treatment market are Hager Biosciences, LLC, ADDEX THERAPEUTICS, Omeros Corporation, Sosei Group Corporation, CV Sciences, Inc, Cerecor, Inc, Astraea Therapeutics LLC, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, Sanofi, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mylan N.V. , Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. and others.
Market Drivers
High prevalence of tobacco products consumptions acts as a market driver
Vulnerable adult population as adults are at high risk for nicotine addiction also drives the market growth
Increase in government initiatives and polices can also act as a market driver
Rapid adoption of newer formulations and novel dosage forms can boost the market growth
Market Restraints
Limited success of existing smoking cessation methods is also hampering the market growth
Preference of non-pharmacology therapies over pharmacology therapies can hinder the market growth
Patent expiry of major drugs and introduction of generic drugs of branded version is expected to restrict the growth of this market
Segmentation: Global Nicotine Addiction Treatment Market
By Type
Combustible Tobacco
Smokeless Tobacco
By Treatment Type
Nicotine Replacement Therapy
Psychological Therapy
By Drugs
Approved-Drugs
Nicotine
Varenicline
Bupropion Hydrochloride
Off-label Drugs
Clonidine
Topiramate
Naltrexone
Nortriptyline
Others
By Product Type
Patch
Gum
Pills
Lozenge
Spray
Others
By Route of Administration
Oral
Inhalation
Injectable
By Drug Delivery System
Transdermal Drug Delivery System
Buccal Drug Delivery System
Others
By End-Users
Hospitals
Homecare
Specialty Clinics
Others
By Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
In June 2018, Omeros Corporation received approval from regulatory authority and ethics committee to initiate phase I clinical trial for its lead candidate PDE7, phosphodiesterase inhibitor for the treatment of all addictions including nicotine addiction and compulsive disorders. If successful, it will represent an immense and urgent unmet need for the treatment of nicotine addiction
In December 2017, Axsome Therapeutics, Inc entered into research collaboration with Duke University to develop AXS-05, a novel, oral, fixed-dose combination of dextromethorphan and bupropion. Under the deal terms, Duke University will be responsible for conducting preclinical research. This strategic alliance significantly contributes in solving the problem of tobacco addiction worldwide
