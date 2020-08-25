Global Narcolepsy Treatment Market Current Competitive Scenario, Challenges & Forecast To 2026|Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, BIOPROJET, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Market Drivers

Growing prevalence of narcolepsy worldwide is drive the market growth

The competitive scenario of market and strategic collaborations may boost the market position

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Market Restraints

The high cost diagnosis and treatment of disease and unfavorable reimbursement scenario are expected to limit market growth

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS, PLC received an Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for FT 218, a once-nightly formulation of Micropump™ controlled-release (CR) sodium oxybate for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients suffering from narcolepsy.

In October 2017, Harmony Biosciences, LLC, has acquired the exclusive US right to develop, register and commercialize pitolisant, a selective histamine H3-receptor antagonist from BIOPROJET for the treatment of narcolepsy in adult patients with and without cataplexy. The acquistion of pitolisant, enables the company to accelerate the ability to address unmet needs for patients suffering from sleep and other central nervous system disorders.

Segmentation: Global Narcolepsy Treatment Market

By Type

Type 1 Narcolepsy

Type 2 Narcolepsy

By Drugs

Selective Histamine H3-Receptor Antagonist

Pitolisant

Stimulants

Modafinil

Armodafinil

Methylphenidate

Amphetamine

Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors

Fluoxetine

Atomoxetine

Others

Tricyclic Antidepressants

Protriptyline

Imipramine

Desipramine

Others

Central Nervous System Depressant

Sodium Oxybate

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

