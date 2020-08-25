Uncategorized
NORTH AMERICA WIRELESS DATA RADIO MODEM MARKET DAZZLING GROWTH AND COMPETITOR INSIGHT | ABB, DEUNIS®, HARRIS CORPORATION, DIGI INTERNATIONAL
The North America wireless data radio modem report comprises of various segments linked to SE industry and market with comprehensive research and analysis. These range from industry outlook with respect to critical success factors (CSFs), industry dynamics that mainly covers drivers and restraints, market segmentation & value chain analysis, key opportunities, application and technology outlook, regional or geographical insight, country-level analysis, key company profiles, competitive landscape, to company market share analysis. All the data, facts, figures and information is backed up by well renowned analysis tools which include SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. Take your business at the highest level of growth with this all-inclusive North America wireless data radio modem market research report.
North America wireless data radio modem market is projected to register a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.
players of North America wireless data radio modem market ABB, deunis®, Harris Corporation, Digi International, Campbell Scientific, Inc., Motorola Solutions, Schneider Electric, GE Grid Solutions, ATIM Radiocommunications, Cohda Wireless, ENCOM Wireless Data Solutions, Campbell Scientific Australia, Campbell Scientific (Canada) Corp., Intuicom Inc. – Wireless Solutions, Pro4 Wireless AB, Advantech B+B SmartWorx, FreeWave Technologies, Microhard Corporation, SIMREX Corporation, Motorola Canada, SATEL Oy, SATEL USA, Arada Systems, JAVAD GNSS, Harxon Corporation and others
The wireless data radio modems have three types of operating modes which are Point-to-point, Point-to-multipoint and Repeater mode. These modems encode the digital data at the point of transmission and decode that data at recipient side. This decoded data is conveyed to the connected devices.
Some of the factors which are driving the growth of North America wireless data radio modem market are increased demand in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) drones whereas, less coverage for radio modem is restraining the growth of the North America wireless data radio modem market.
Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:
|Regions
|North America
|South & Central America
|Europe
|Asia Pacific
|Middle East & Africa
|Countries
|United States
|Argentina
|United Kingdom
|China
|Saudi Arabia
|Canada
|Chile
|Germany
|Japan
|UAE
|Mexico
|Brazil
|France
|India
|Turkey
|Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia
|Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea
|Egypt and South Africa
Recent Industry Developments
In January 2018, the Digi International Inc. had launched Digi XBee series of next-generation RF modules and cellular modems. The major benefits of this modem are that it delivers a low-power microcontroller that has the ability to deliver intelligent network edge without replacing or changing the entire network. It is capable of switching between several protocols, ensuring that the entire network is intact.
In January 2019, Harxon Corporaton launched X-Survey antenna. This integrates constellation GNSS signal reception by 4-in-1 antenna design. This product helps the company to increase users in the field of communication, navigation and UAVs precision positioning.
In July 2018, Intuicom Inc. launched new Axiom which is a high performance wireless broadband radio. This is used for point-to-multipoint, point-to-point and mesh networks communication. This product launch will increase the product portfolio range of the company.
Major Highlights of TOC:
Chapter One: North America Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Industry Overview
1.1 North America Wireless Data Radio Modem Industry
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Products of Major Companies
1.2 North America Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Segment
1.2.1 Industry Chain
1.2.2 Consumer Distribution
1.3 Price & Cost Overview
Chapter Two: North America Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Demand
2.1 Segment Overview
2.1.1 APPLICATION 1
2.1.2 APPLICATION 2
2.1.3 Other
2.2 North America Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Size by Demand
2.3 North America Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Forecast by Demand
Chapter Three: North America Wireless Data Radio Modem Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 TYPE 1
3.1.2 TYPE 2
3.2 North America Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Size by Type
3.3 North America Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Forecast by Type
Chapter Four: Major Region of North America Wireless Data Radio Modem Market
4.1 North America Wireless Data Radio Modem Sales
4.2 North America Wireless Data Radio Modem Revenue & market share
Chapter Five: Major Companies List
Chapter Six: Conclusion
