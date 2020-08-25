Medical Device Reprocessing Market Report Revenue and Forecast by Key Players SteriPro, Medline Industries, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., ReNu Medical, SureTek Medical

Global Medical Device Reprocessing Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 0.93 in 2018 billion to an estimated value of USD 2.75 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the Increasing number of surgical procedures.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the medical device reprocessing market are Stryker (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), VANGUARD AG (Germany), Medline ReNewal (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), SteriPro (Canada), Medline Industries, Inc. (Germany),Medline Industries, Inc..(US), , ReNu Medical (US), SureTek Medical (US), Centurion Medical Products (US), Agito Medical A/S (Europe), Innovative Health.(US), Nescientific Inc.(USA), , Synergy Health plc (US), GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (US), Siemens Healthcare GmbH(Germany), Soma Technology, Inc.(USA), among others.

Market Drivers

Low prices of reprocessed medical devices, is going to drive the growth of the market

Pressure to reduce volume of regulated medical waste is driving the growth of market.

Market Restraints

Creating risk of surgical site infections due to the use of reprocessed devices, act as a restraints to the market.

Changing regulatory scenario for medical devices act as a restraints to the market.

Segmentation: Global Medical Device Reprocessing Market

By Process

Presoak

Manual Cleaning

Automatic Cleaning

Disinfection

By Type

Enzymatic & Non-enzymatic Detergent

By Application

Surgical Instruments

Endoscope

Ultrasound Probe

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

By Product & services

Reprocessing Support and Services

Reprocessed Medical Devices

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Stryker announced the acquisition with Hygia Health Services, Hygia focused on reprocessing devices, this acquisition allow Stryker to better serve customers as a premier provider of sustainability solutions in the global healthcare market.

In December 2016, Teleflex Incorporated acquired Vascular Solutions, after this acquisition expected to the growth of Teleflex’s vascular with entry into the coronary and peripheral vascular market, as well as increased cross-portfolio selling opportunities to both Teleflex and Vascular Solutions customer bases.

Competitive Analysis:

Global medical device reprocessing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical device reprocessing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of medical device reprocessing market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

