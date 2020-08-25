Uncategorized
Medical Supplies Market Research Report 2020 By BD, Siemens, Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker, Baxter, Medtronic, 3M, Zimmer Biomet
Global Medical Supplies Market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to the surge in various factors such as rise in the number of accidents, increase in the frequency of communicable disease and the rising rate of hospitals is contributing to the growth of the market.
Some of the major market competitors currently working in the global medical supplies market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, GENERAL ELECTRIC, BD, Siemens, Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker, Baxter, Medtronic, 3M, Zimmer Biomet, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Cardinal Health, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Novartis AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, OSI Systems, Inc., Welch Allyn, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Mindray DS USA, Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, O&M Halyard, Asclepion Laser Technologies, AVITA Medical, Cynosure Inc., Merz Pharma and WON TECH Co., Ltd. among others.
Market Definition:
Medical supplies are the device and instruments which are being manufactured and distributed by the medical supplies companies. The products can be one-time use products also. The medical supplies are usually used in the hospitals, assisted living centers & nursing homes, ambulatory surgery centers and clinics. The medical instruments which are mostly used in the medical industry are, blood processing devices, monitoring systems and wound care instruments. The advent of technologies had brought various advancements and innovation in the medical devices and instruments.
Market Drivers
- The surging incidences of diseases globally is driving the market growth
- The rise in elderly population is boosting the market growth
- The surging incidences of hospital-acquired infections is propelling the market growth
- The rise in the rate of surgical procedures is fueling the market growth
- The rise in the rate of accidents and injuries is driving the growth of the market
Market Restraints
- The stringent regulatory requirements and compliances for various medical supplies is hindering the market growth
- The increasing rate of product recalls has hampered the market growth
Segmentation: Global Medical Supplies Market
By Type
- Diagnostic Supplies
- Glucose Monitoring Strips
- Blood Collection Consumables
- Diagnostic Catheters
- Dialysis Consumables
- Peritoneal Dialysis Consumables
- Hemodialysis Consumables
- Inhalation Products
- Wound Care Consumables
- Dressings
- Sutures
- Other Wound Care Consumables
- Radiology Consumables
- Contrast Media
- Other Radiology Consumables
- Diagnostic Supplies
- Infection Control Supplies
- Disinfectants
- Medical Nonwovens
- Cleansing Agents
- Infusion Products
- Intubation & Ventilation Supplies
- Personal Protection Equipment (PPE)
- Hand & Arm Protection Equipment
- Eye & Face Protection Equipment
- Head Protection Equipment
- Foot & Leg Protection
- Other Protection Equipment
- Hypodermic Products
- Sterilization Consumables
- Detergents
- Sterilization Indicators
- Pouches
- Lubricants
- Sterilization Accessories
- Other Medical Supplies
By Application
- Urology
- Wound Care
- Radiology
- Anesthesia
- Sterilization
- Cardiology
- Ophthalmology
- Other Applications
By End User
- Hospitals
- Clinics/Physician Offices
- Assisted Living Centers & Nursing Homes
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Other End Users
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In May 2019, DHL International GmbH had launched a service logistics solution for the medical device sector which integrate field inventory into single locations and employ quality management systems which can provide traceability and better control of valuable products. This launch has expanded the reach of the company and expanded its market share.
- In May 2019, Medikabazaar had launched AI, ML-based procurement planning application. This application will help in managing the stock of medical supplies and will help in the purchases and will reduce the unnecessary cost incurred in managing inventory. This launch will expand the company portfolio as well as expand its market share in the medical supplies market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Current and future of global medical supplies market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
Customization of the Report:
- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
