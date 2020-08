NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS MARKET Size 2020: CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC, GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD, GEMPHIRE

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market document offers the list of chief competitors and provides strategic insights and analysis of key factors influencing the industry. This market analysis makes businesses acquainted about various segments that are relied upon to observe the rapid business development amid the estimate forecast frame. This market research report has wide-ranging and comprehensive market insights which are based on business intelligence. This Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market report best suits the requirements of clients. A panel of skilled analysts, well-versed statisticians, knowledgeable research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and smart economists work carefully to generate such excellent market research report for the businesses.

Global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market is set to witness healthy CAGR of 56.15% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for NASH therapeutics and increasing presence of pipeline drugs are the factor for the growth.

Major competitors currently working in the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market are

ALLERGAN,

Zydus Cadila,

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc,

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd,

Gemphire,

Genfit SA,

Gilead Sciences, Inc.,

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,

Novartis AG,

Shire,

Enzo Biochem Inc.,

Novo Nordisk A/S,

Immuron,

Pfizer Inc.,

Algernon Pharmaceuticals,

Celerion,

NuSirt Biopharma,

Perspectum Diagnostics.,

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH and others.

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Definition:

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a kind of a non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) which usually occurs when fat is collected in the liver. It usually causes inflammation and also damages the liver cell. NASH usually occurs on people who don’t consume alcohol. Itis very common in patients with conditions such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes, high blood lipid, heart disease, and others. NASH can also cause problems like liver cancer and cirrhosis. According to researchers, about 3 to 12 percentage of population in United States is suffering from nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Drivers

Increasing cases of diabetes and obesity is driving the growth of the market

Growing Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) affected population worldwide will also drive the market growth

Rising healthcare expenditure will also propel the market growth

Increasing launches of pipeline drugs will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Restraints

Lack of proper diagnostic technologies for Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) will restrain the market growth

Less demand in the underdeveloped countries is another factor restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market: By Drug Type

o Vitamin E & Pioglitazone

o Ocaliva

o Obeticholic acid

o Elafibranor

o Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc

o Others

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market: By Sales Channel

o Hospital Pharmacy

o Online Provider

o Retail Pharmacy

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market: By Disease Cause

o Hypertension

o Heart Disease

o High Blood Lipid

o Type 2 Diabetes

o Obesity

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market: By End User

o Hospitals

o Clinics

o Homecare settings

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market: By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market:

In July 2019, Altimmune, Inc announced that they have acquired Spitfire Pharma, Inc along with their product candidate SP-1373 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The main aim of the acquisition is to help the company to meet the requirement of the people for treatment of Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). This acquisition will strengthen the company’s position in the market and will provide better treatment to their patients

In July 2019, InSphero AG launched their new 3D InSight Human Liver Disease Discovery Platform which is specially designed for the safety testing of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis drugs and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. The main aim of this launch is to meet the increasing demand of research community for efficient and fast screening of the drug candidates

Competitive Analysis:

Global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

