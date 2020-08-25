 Robo-Taxi Market Forecast by Technology, Application, Dynamics, Development Trends and Outlook 2020-2027

Robo-Taxi Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 113.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Global Robo-Taxi Market By Component (Camera, LiDAR, Radar, Ultrasonic Sensors), Application (Goods, Passenger), Service (Rental, Station-Based), Level of Autonomy (L4, L5), Propulsion (Electric, Fuel Cell, Hybrid), Vehicle (Car, Van/Shuttle), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Volkswagen AG, Lyft, Inc., Ford Motor Company, General Motors., BMW AG, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION., NVIDIA Corporation and Mobileye among others.

Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are Waymo LLC, Daimler AG., GM Cruise LLC., Aptiv., AB Volvo, Google, Ridecell, Inc, Tesla, Uber Technologies Inc.,

Research Methodology

This research study involves the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and databases (such as Hoovers, Bloomberg, Business week, Factiva, and OneSource) to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global Robo-Taxi market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, which include key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, and assess future market prospects. The following figure shows the market research methodology applied in making this report on the global Robo-Taxi market.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Geography:

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East and Africa

By Component

Camera

LiDAR

Radar

Ultrasonic Sensors

By Application

Goods Transportation

Passenger Transportation

By Service Type

Car Rental

Station-Based

By Level of Autonomy (LOA)

Level 4

Level 5

By Propulsion

Electric

Fuel Cell

Hybrid

By Vehicle

Car

Van/Shuttle

Global Robo-Taxi Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Eliminating drivers from taxis would reduce the overall operational cost, thereby making it cost-effective

The need to reduce the level of accidents that arise due to manual errors to ensure safer roads a better traffic control would drive the growth of this market

The need to reduce the level of carbon emissions from diesel operated cars and to move towards a more sustainable and eco-friendly environment stimulates the growth of this market

The rising demand for autonomous vehicles, which consume less battery and less gass boosts the growth of robo-taxis

Market Restraints:

The threat and tension that automation would replace the need for human chauffeurs. Thus, the resistance from chauffeurs would restrain the growth of this market

High research and development cost would be required for the development of robo-taxis

The rising threat from hackers restrains the growth of this market

Robo-Taxi market research report predicts the size of the market with respect to the information on key vendor revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with market segments and application.

Chapters to deeply display the Global Robo-Taxi market.

Introduction about Robo-Taxi

Robo-Taxi Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

Robo-Taxi Market by Application/End Users

Robo-Taxi Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

(2013-2023) table defined for each application/end-users

Robo-Taxi Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Robo-Taxi Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type and Application

Robo-Taxi (Volume, Value and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Robo-Taxi Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data ……………..

Additionally Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors list is being provided for each listed manufacturers

Market Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin table for each product type which include , Product Type I, Product Type II & Product Type III

Robo-Taxi Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Robo-Taxi Key Raw Materials Analysis

Robo-Taxi Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

Market Forecast (2018-2023)

……..and more in complete table of Contents

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2026 and what will the growth rate be

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Robo-Taxi Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Robo-Taxi Market ?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Robo-Taxi Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Robo-Taxi market? Get in-depth details about factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

