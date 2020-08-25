Solar Vehicle  Market Competitive Landscape, Trends, Market Concentration Rate, Business Strategies 2027

solar vehicle market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 37.54% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Global Rolling Stock Market, By Product Type (Locomotives, Rapid Transit, Coaches, Wagons), Application (Passenger Transportation, Freight), Locomotive Technology (Conventional Locomotives, Turbocharged Locomotives, Maglev), Component (Pantograph, Axle, Wheel Set, Traction Motor, Passenger Information System, Air Conditioning System, Auxiliary Power System, Position Train Control), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Daimler AG; Ford Motor Company; TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION; Volkswagen AG; Panasonic Corporation; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; AB Volvo; BYD Company Ltd.; Schaeffler AG; Continental AG; Tesla; Nissan;

Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.; Sono Motors; GM Cruise LLC; Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Limited; Solar Electric Vehicle Company; Atlas Technologies; JJ PV Solar; Trina Solar; Surat Exim Pvt. Ltd.; Jinko Solar; Sikco Sustainability Assured and Venturi Automobiles.

Research Methodology

This research study involves the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and databases (such as Hoovers, Bloomberg, Business week, Factiva, and OneSource) to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global Solar Vehicle market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, which include key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, and assess future market prospects. The following figure shows the market research methodology applied in making this report on the global Solar Vehicle market.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Geography:

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East and Africa

By Electric Vehicle (EV) Type

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

Battery-Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles (PV)

Commercial Vehicles (CV)

By Battery

Lithium-Ion

Lead-Acid

Lead Carbon

By Solar Panel

Monocrystalline Solar Panel

Polycrystalline Solar Panel

By Charging Station

Residential

Commercial

By Neighbourhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Type

Commercial Turf Utility Vehicles

Golf Carts

Personal Carrier

Industrial Utility Vehicles

Global Solar Vehicle Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Rise in the levels of concerns for the environment has resulted in a rise in adoption for eco-friendly vehicles; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increased initiatives undertaken by the governments to provide subsidies, financial benefits is expected to drive the growth of the market

Decreasing prices of components utilized in the development and integration of solar vehicles is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack in the efficiency of the vehicles powered through solar energy as they are significantly high costs is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Lack in the availability of standardization of the products in the market is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Solar Vehicle market research report predicts the size of the market with respect to the information on key merchant revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with market segments and application.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2026 and what will the growth rate be

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Solar Vehicle Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Solar Vehicle Market ?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Solar Vehicle Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Solar Vehicle market? Get in-depth details about factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

