Surgical Lasers Market Size by Lumenis, Biolase Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation

Global surgical lasers market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of base year 2018 and historic year 2017 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.The growth in the market can be attributed to the developments in the field of surgical lasers and growing prevalence of the chronic diseases.

Some of the major players operating in global surgical lasers market Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, BISON MEDICAL, Biolitec AG, Alma Lasers, Photomedex, Inc., Lumenis , Biolase Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cutera, BISON MEDICAL, Spectranetics, Fotona d.o., CryoLife, Inc., Ellex, Danaher, Carl Zeiss AG, Bausch Health and Quanta System among others.

Global Surgical Lasers Market research report consists of historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Key data and information used while preparing this report has been collected from the consistent sources that range from journals, websites, research papers, case studies, and magazines. The research studies included in this market report helps to estimate several important aspects that include but are not limited to investment in a rising market, success of a new product, and expansion of market share. Surgical Lasers Market research report works as a backbone for the growth of Medical Devices industry.

A surgical laser uses a light beam for the treatment of bleeding blood vessels and to remove the diseased tissues. Lasers are used in every surgical procedure such as laparoscopic surgeries, oncology, cardiology, dermatology and ophthalmology among others. A general surgeon uses several laser wavelengths and laser delivery systems to remove, vaporize and cut tissue. There are various types of laser beams that are available in the market having different color and uses that include neodymium: yttrium-aluminum-garnet argon, diode, and carbon dioxide.

Market Drivers

Advancement in technology will propel the market growth

Increasing number chronic diseases such as ophthalmic disorders is driving the growth of the market in the forecast period

Rising funding and public-private investments is a driver for the market growth

Adoption of minimally invasive surgeries is boosting the market growth

Market Restraints

Strict regulation regarding the approval of surgical lasers is limiting the growth of the market

High costs of laser surgeries along with the shortage of convenient medical reimbursement policies will restrain the market growth

Safety concerns related with surgical lasers may hamper the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Surgical Lasers Market

By Type

Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Lasers

Argon Lasers,

Diode Lasers,

ND: Yag (Neodymium: Yttrium-Aluminum-Garnet) Lasers

By Procedure Type

Open Surgery

Laparoscopic Surgery

Percutaneous Surgery

By Application

Ophthalmology

Dentistry

Dermatology

Urology

Gynecology

Cardiology

Oncology

Other Application

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Bausch + Lomb will be starting a clinical trial series of its Technolas Teneo excimer laser for vision correction surgery. This laser will be use to correct myopia and myopic astigmatism. With this series the company will provide a full suite of innovations to the surgeons to meet the requirement of the patients

In August 2018, OmniGuide Holdings, Inc., a giant in patient-safety focused advanced surgical energy tools acquired Lisa Laser Products OGH, a surgical laser company based in Germany for the development of lasers for urological applications. With this acquisition both the companies will work together on patient safety and positive surgical outcomes

Competitive Analysis:

Global surgical lasers market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of surgical lasers market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

