donald-trump,-fda-and-convalescent-plasma:-science-or-politics?

“We at the FDA do not allow policy to interfere with our scientific decisions. We happen to be in a political age, but the FDA will continue to rely on the data, ”wrote Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the FDA (US drug agency). The statements are part of a series of publications on Twitter, in response to criticism that the doctor has received since Sunday, when he announced, along with Donald Trump, the possibility of using plasma in patients with Covid – 19. The World Health Organization said the evidence that convalescent plasma works is weak.

Trump described treatment with convalescent plasma (the liquid part of the blood of patients who had Covid's disease – 19, and managed to recover, with the respective antibodies) as “safe and very effective”, Hahn as having “a promising efficacy ”. But the commissioner fumbled when confronted by a journalist and replied that they were “nuances of language”. Even worse was when the commissioner used an example: “I would say that if you are one of the 35 people in 100 whose data shows that it survives as a result of this [do tratamento com plasma], I think it is very significant for the person and the family. ”

Trump, Hahn and Alex Michael Azar II, Secretary of Health and Human Services, all used the same statistic: convalescent plasma reduces the mortality of patients with Covid – 19 in 35%. The problem is that there is no data to support this statement, says STAT News. “If I know where the 35% appeared? No ”, said Arturo Casadevall, a researcher at Johns Hopkins University and one of the authors of the study with convalescent plasma at the Mayo Clinic, quoted by The New York Times.

The investigator added that the FDA would have done its own analysis with the data it received, eventually using only a portion of the data with 3. 000 patients divided into two groups: those who received plasma with a high level of antibodies, and those who received plasma with low levels. After seven days, 8.9% of those who received plasma with high levels of antibodies had died, against 13, 7% of those who received low plasma levels. Science Magazine did the math: this in fact gives a relative difference of 35%, but the absolute difference is 4.8% , thus 4.8 lives saved by 100 sick people – very different from those announced 35 .

Donald Trump: “We have some incredible answers [contra a Covid-19] and we will not let them be withheld”

Mayo Clinic has received authorization to extend the use of convalescent plasma in a special FDA program and ended up analyzing whether there were differences in the mortality of patients treated in the first three days or after the fourth. The study conducted by the Mayo Clinic and funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found that when treatment was earlier reduced the mortality rate in patients less than 80 years not ventilated, in a small difference but considered statistically significant.

What this may mean in clinical terms is that it is not yet known, this is because the study was not conducted as a true clinical trial – nor was that the goal: patients were not chosen at random and there was no control group (patients receiving a placebo or a different treatment) to make the comparison.

The lack of randomized clinical trials ( where patients are divided between the group receiving the treatment and the control group at random) and the number of studies that did not use reliable methods to measure the results made the review of articles by Cochrane (a network that evaluates the evidence scientific research in the field of health) did not reach any conclusions, nor about the efficacy of convalescent plasma in patients with Covid – 19, nor the potential serious adverse effects.

No we are sure if convalescent plasma is beneficial for people admitted to the hospital with Covid – 19 ″, write the authors of the systematic review. “There is only very low evidence of certainty for the safety of convalescent plasma for Covid – 19. ”

This Monday, WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan, reinforced this idea: “The results, in some cases, point to some benefit, but are not conclusive. At the moment, the evidence is still of very low quality ”.

Mayo Clinic data, even with 35 1,000 patients involved, were not yet strong enough for the FDA could issue an emergency use authorization. At least, that's what some of the NIH experts have defended, including Anthony Fauci, Donald Trump's adviser for the Covid pandemic – 19, reported The New York Times. The alleged delay in this authorization was criticized by Trump claiming it was a political decision so that there would only be authorization after the elections.

Although the option of administering plasma to patients with Covid – 19 that have recovered from the infection and contain antibodies to neutralize the virus look attractive, this emergency use authorization, unfortunately, is not based on proven scientific grounds and is even dangerous, ”said Gaetan Burgio, a researcher at Australian National University.

The emergency use authorization was finally issued this Sunday and announced with pomp and circumstance by the President of the United States. Excessive thanks to the President, caution in responding to journalists and enthusiasm in announcing the results of using plasma from patients with Covid – 19 recovered marked Stephen Hahn's interventions. A day later, however, I assumed that some criticisms made sense: “I was criticized for the comments I made on Sunday night about the benefits of convalescent plasma. The criticism is entirely justified. What I should have said better is that the data show a reduction in relative risk, not a reduction in risk absolute“.

Media coverage of FDA's decision to issue emergency authorization for convalescent plasma has questioned whether this was a politically motivated decision. The decision was made by FDA career scientists based on data submitted a few weeks ago. – Dr. Stephen M. Hahn (@SteveFDA) August 25, 2020

The specialists of the FDA, cited by STAT News, are concerned that Hahn is sailing blindly, subject to pressure from Donald Trump, this is because both he and the core of closest advisers have no experience at the agency – much less with a political agenda, scientific and public health science as strong as the one we are currently experiencing. The commissioner denies political influence, but the pressure is public. In a tweet, in which he identified the commissioner, Donald Trump accused the FDA of deliberately delaying clinical trials with vaccines against SARS-CoV-2, allegedly to harm him in the elections – without presenting, however, no evidence for this claim.

At the press conference, Trump again spoke of the alleged people who are trying to boycott the advance of treatments and vaccines. “We have some incredible answers [contra a Covid-19] and we will not let them be withheld”

One of those answers is precisely the use of convalescent plasma. The announcement of the authorization for emergency use appears precisely on the eve of the Republican convention that would formalize his candidacy for a new term. Approve Covid drugs and vaccines – 19 before the election is an opportunity for Trump to say that he is doing everything he can to control the pandemic.