angola-recorded-more-than-2,000-cases-of-violence-against-children-this-year

The Angolan authorities registered more than 2 this year. 000 cases of violence against children, of which 57 of sexual abuse, the Secretary of State for Family and Women Promotion said on Tuesday.

Elsa Barber, who spoke about opening a training course for more than 60 women child rights activists, admitted that the country has recently registered an increase in cases of violence against children.

Elsa Barber reported that between June and the month in course, the SOS-Criança Violence Against Children Reporting Line, created in view of the increase in cases, received 42. 067 reports of cases of violence against children, of which 575 sexual abuse.

These complaints have already been forwarded to the authorities of the municipalities where they reside, says a note released this Tuesday. The authorities, however, after receiving the complaints, have already confirmed that this year the cases of violence against children already exceed two thousand.

To reverse the current situation, the Secretary of State said that the executive has the support of all the living forces, especially the churches, for being the moral reserve of society ”, underlines the document.

The training was aimed at members of the Association of Women Intercessors of Angola, which the government considers indispensable partners in the fight against this phenomenon.