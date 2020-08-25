covid-19.-sicman-wants-to-fire-42-workers-at-lisbon-airport,-says-sindicato

Siemens company SICMAN announced a collective dismissal of 42 Lisbon airport workers, claiming a reduction in operations following the Covid pandemic – 19, according to the Union of Electrical Industries of the South and Islands (SIESI).

According to a statement from SIESI released this Tuesday, its Union Committee in the company was formally informed on Friday of SICMAN's intention, ACE to proceed to a Collective dismissal of 42 From 120 workers working at Humberto Delgado Airport , in Lisbon, where they ensure the entire operation in the baggage handling system.

Union source explained to the Lusa agency that these workers are responsible for the operation, maintenance and repair of conveyor belts for loading and unloading luggage.

Diogo Correia, director of SIESI, said that workers were completely surprised by the announcement of the dismissal , because the company did not resort to layoff or other measure when the airport was practically stopped.

And now it intends to justify, at a time when flights have resumed remarkable growth values ​​and TAP announces additions of 300% in reserves, the dismissal of almost 50% of its workforce ”, said the union leader, adding that workers are willing to fight for their

For SIESI, this the collective dismissal process “is null because it has a lot of incorrect information and did not respect the legal deadlines” and will convey this to the company at the meeting that is scheduled for Monday.

SICMAN provides services in the same area at all national airports, where it employs 210 workers.

According to SIESI, the company was created in 2003 “exclusively to be used as an escape from hiring permanent workers for ANA staff and after, then, Siemens, SA and later Siemens Logistics, Lda”

“This situation, however, has been around for three dozen years, as it was preceded by identical schemes, with Siemens already involved,” said the union in a statement.

Siemens has a service contract in areas of airports managed by ANA, at national level, and owns 95% of SICMAN, ACE.