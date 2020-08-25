Covid-19. Afreximbank gave US $ 3.5 billion to African countries by June

The African Bank for Exports and Imports (Afreximbank) has already disbursed US $ 3.5 billion in support to African countries in combating the Covid pandemic – 19, exceeding the 3 billion initially forecast.

THE 30 June, the bank had already disbursed more than $ 3.5 billion (2.9 billion euros) under the Pandemic Trade Impact Mitigation Instrument (PATIMFA), after securing, at the end of March, a new financing of 830 million euros to channel aid to countries most vulnerable to the effects of Covid – 19 , read in a note sent to Lusa.

In early March, Afreximbank approved PATIMFA, in the amount of 3 thousand million dollars, about 2.5 billion euros, to “support the central banks of the member countries, and other financial institutions, to to meet debt payments and to avoid financial defaults , being also available to support and stabilize the central bank's foreign exchange resources, financing fundamental imports in emergency conditions. ”

The disclosure of the aid amount is contained in the report on the bank's first half accounts, released this week by the Cairo-based financial institution, capital of Egypt, which announces an increase of 10% in revenues during the first six months of the year, despite the limitations imposed by the spread of the Covid pandemic – 19.

Despite the impact of the Covid pandemic – 19 in global social and economic conditions, Afreximbank saw its Net Income increase 10%, for 150, 7 million dollars (127 million euros s) in June this year, mainly as a result of a strong growth of 134% of net income from fees and commissions ”, read in the note.

Total assets grew 34%, for 19, $ 3 billion (16, 3 billion euros) at the end of the first half, sustained by the growth of 26% of loans, which reached 15, $ 2 billion (12, 8 thousand million), is added to the financial report of this multilateral commercial finance bank in Africa.

“Our financial performance in the first half of the year was pleasant and showed that we continued to focus on delivering value to shareholders, even though fulfilling the bank's development agenda and intensifying support to our continent in its effort to contain the spread of the pandemic and its devastating consequences, ”commented Afreximbank President Benedict Oramah.

The result reflects the wisdom of the response measures to Covid – 19 launched by the bank in mid-March, when we gave priority to the health of our workers, support to member countries to manage the impact of the pandemic and the need to present a acceptable financial performance ”, concluded the banker.

In Africa, there is 27.984 confirmed deaths in about 1.2 million infected by the new coronavirus s in 55 countries, according to the most recent statistics recent information on the pandemic in that continent.