pablo-iglesias-will-not-have-to-respond-to-the-congress-on-charges-against

Pablo Iglesias, leader of Pode and second vice-president of the Spanish government, will not have to appear before the Congress of Deputies to explain the allegations of illegal financing that fall on the party, reported the newspaper El Mundo.

Requests to appear at an extraordinary plenary session and at the Social Affairs Committee were made by PP and Ciudadanos and voted in favor by both parties and Vox. But the proposals ended up failing with the votes against PSOE, Pode, ERC, PNV, EH Bildu, JxCat and Compromís. by lawyers José Manuel Calvente and Mónica Carmona. The complaint speaks of a “corrupt suborganization” within Pode and alleged practices of “coercion”, “silencing” internal dissidents and “bonus” payments for those who participate in the alleged “illegalities”.

We may be accused by one of your former lawyers of maintaining a “corrupt sub-organization”

Thus, even those who voted against the PP and Ciudadanos proposals are not entirely defending the Iglesias party. “The public prosecutor and the investigating court have an obligation to investigate,” said Aitor Esteban, spokesman for Basque nationalists (PNV).

PSOE deputy Felipe Sicilia, also defended that it was a matter of justice and preferred to attack the PP. “If anyone knows about illegal financing, it is the PP.”

The greatest defense came, of course, from Enrique Santiago, spokesman for Pode, who said that the action was intended to destabilize the government coalition and discredit able.

On the opposite side, the parliamentary spokeswoman for the PP, Cuca Gamarra, recalled that an investigation into Pode, which is part of the government, weakens the entire executive. Adding that while waiting for the legal consequences, policies can be dealt with. “Tic-tac, gentlemen of Pode. The time for Iglesias is over. ”