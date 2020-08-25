international-francophone-organization-suspends-mali-from-its-instances

The International Francophone Organization (OIF) suspended Mali from its bodies this Tuesday, after the coup d'état carried out on 18 in August, in Bamako, capital of the country.

This decision was taken during an extraordinary session of the Francophonie Permanent Council (CPF), meeting on video conference under the chairmanship of Louise Mushikiwabo, secretary general of Francophonie, announced the OIF in a statement.

CPF members decided to suspend the Republic of Mali from the Francophonie, but maintaining the cooperation actions that directly benefit civilian populations, as well as those that contribute to the restoration of democracy ”, specified the organization.

Francophony also called for the “release of President (Ibahim Boubacar) Keita and the other personalities detained since 18 of August, as well as the installation, in the quickest timeframe, of a transitional government led by a civilian authority, an indispensable condition for a credible and durable crisis solution ”

The coup d'état began with the arrest by the military of Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and his prime minister, Boubou Cissé, as well as the detention of senior civilian and military officials, who were taken to the Kati military camp in suburbs of the Malian capital.