boston.-20,000-cases-originating-from-a-conference

The conference took place in February at a Boston hotel, long before people even started to worry about the Covid pandemic – 19. The Pharmaceutical Biogen event brought together 175 company leaders both from the United States and other countries.

A team of researchers from the Broad Institute at MIT and Harvard calculated that the conference gave rise to at least 20 thousand cases of infection in four counties in Massachusetts by the beginning of May, instead of 99 identified, reported the Boston Globe. The researchers warn that it is an estimate and the study has not yet been reviewed by other scientists for publication.

At the base of the calculations are the genetic sequences of the viruses. people from the four counties. Here, the researchers found more than 20 Different versions of SARS-CoV-2 , with small mutations in the genes, most of them coming from other locations in the United States or Europe. But only one linked to the outbreak at the Biogen event.

We would never have consciously put anyone at risk, ”replied the company in a statement. “When we learned that several of our colleagues were sick, we did not know that the cause was Covid – 19, but we immediately notify public health authorities and take steps to limit the spread. ”

Of the 772 infected people, 289 had the same specific version of SARS-CoV-2 found at the event, but only 28 had participated in the conference , worked at the hotel or had direct contact with these individuals. But what most impressed the researchers was that, of the 289 cases, 122 were people who lived in shelters for the homeless or people who worked in these centers . It was impossible to understand how the virus got there.

Researchers do not rule out that the virus originated elsewhere and that it later infected people in the hotel where the conference was taking place. But more importantly, it is possible that 20 thousand is a small number for what happened as they estimated only for four counties, when travelers came from various parts of the United States and other countries.