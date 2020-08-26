Bacteriological Testing Market Size 2020 Explosive Factors of Revenue by Major Manufacturers- LaMotte Company, EMSL Analytical, Inc., ATCC

This large scale Bacteriological Testing Market report highlights the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, based on SWOT analysis. This business report conducts thorough competitive research to provide better market insights. The report proves to be an indispensable when it comes to market definition, classifications, applications and engagements. Being a comprehensive market research report, this Bacteriological Testing market report undoubtedly meets the strategic and specific needs of the business. The market report is a synopsis of the market facts, stats and figures for the forecast period of 2020-2026

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Romer Labs Inc., RAKIRO BIOTECH SYSTEMS PVT LTD ACMAS Technologies (P) Ltd, LaMotte Company, EMSL Analytical, Inc., ATCC, Northeast Laboratory Services, SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc, Bureau Veritas, TÜV SÜD, ALS Limited, M, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Avantor, Inc., Danaher amongst others.

An introduction of Bacteriological Testing Market 2020

Global Bacteriological testing market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 8.62% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to increase in foodborne disease epidemic and change from tradition-based testing to rapid testing for cost & time efficiency.

Bacteriology is a microbiology department involved with the research of bacteria and associated elements. It is a sector in which bacteriologist’s research and learns more about the different features of bacteria as well as the process by which they trigger illnesses in people and livestock. Bacteriological testing is carried out to recognize fecal pathogens and toxic bacteria in the initial products. Testing is a significant element for knowing the existence of the components. Bacteriological screening is performed in a variety of sectors, such as meat and water production.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Bacteria (Coliform, Salmonella, Campylobacter, Listeria, Legionella, Others),

Technology (Traditional Technology, Rapid Technology),

End-Use (Food & Beverage, Water, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics),

Component (Instruments, Test Kits, Reagents & Consumables),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Global increase in foodborne disease epidemic

Execution of the strong food safety regulations in developed economy

Change from tradition-based testing to rapid testing for cost & time efficiency

Enhanced bacterial toxicity in water reservoirs due to the increased metropolitan and industrial waste

Market Restraints:

Absence of food control, technology, and resources in developing countries

The elevated price of procurement of bacteriological testing technologies is a key variable that may hinder the growth of the market.

Absence of infrastructure in the developing countries

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In June 2019, Bruker launched MALDI Biotyper Sirius system for all earlier FDA-cleared and all research-use-only (RUO) MALDI Biotyper (MBT) libraries, which would be used for near-universal, quick and expense-effective microbial detection from cultures in microbiology. The MALDI Biotyper Sirius promoted a new adverse-ion mode biomarker research and clinical studies in the fast antibiotic resistance testing, complementing the MALDI Biotyper standard and the MALDI Biotyper high-throughput MALDI Biotyper smart.

In November 2018, BioMérieux announced the approval of the CE mark of the BIOFIRE FILMARRAY Pneumonia Panel and the BIOFIRE FILMARRAY Pneumonia Panel applied by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k). The FILMARRAY system has features like unmatchable usability and pace, comprehensive panels, ability to provide results in about 60 minutes, takes very less time to respond to the doctors and the laboratories enhances the productivity and decrease the expenses.

