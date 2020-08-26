Controlled Release Fertilizer Market 2020 Competitive Insights, Trends and Demand Growth to 2025

This large scale Controlled Release Fertilizer Market report highlights the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, based on SWOT analysis. This business report conducts thorough competitive research to provide better market insights. The report proves to be an indispensable when it comes to market definition, classifications, applications and engagements. Being a comprehensive market research report, this Controlled Release Fertilizer market report undoubtedly meets the strategic and specific needs of the business. The market report is a synopsis of the market facts, stats and figures for the forecast period of 2020-2025

Controlled-release fertilisers (CRF) are termed as granulated fertiliser. They release nutrients gradually into the soil. The slow release is determined by the low solubility of the chemical compounds in the soil moisture. Controlled release fertilizers have several advantages over the conventional fertilizers for example they reduce toxicity in seedlings and contribute to enhanced agronomic safety. The controlled release fertilizer market is escalating rapidly owing to increasing global population along with the need for sustainable agriculture in the upcoming years.

Some are the key & emerging players Add Newthat are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Agrium Yara, ICL, Scottsmiracle-Gro, Koch Industries, Helen Maire Tecnimont SpA a Chemical, Kingenta, SQM, Haifa Chemicals, Jcam Agri, Compo Expert, Aglukon, Jinfeng Agricultural Services Co. Ltd, Agrium Inc., CF Industries Holdings, Yara International, K+S Ag, Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (US), Ocp Group, Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan, The Mosaic Company, Compo Gmbh & Co. Kg (Germany), Israel Chemicals Ltd, Bunge (Bg), Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile Sa, Haifa Group, Ats Group, ICL Specialty Fertilizers, The Chisso Corporation, Compo Gmbh & Co. Kg, Shikefeng Chemical Industry, and Greenfeed Agro SDN and many more.

The Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market is expected to reach USD 1.50 billion by 2025, from USD 13.67 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Shortage of food crops and the adverse climatic condition is shifting the focus of agriculturists toward sustainable agriculture and creating opportunities for the growth of the controlled release fertilizers market. According to an article published by fertilizer & Pesticides PVT Ltd, it has been stated that by the year 2020, fertilizer demand in India is projected to increase around value of 41.6 million tones and is anticipated to grow at a faster rate in eastern and southern part of the country as compared with north and west region. Various strategic partnerships between companies are taking place between key players for example Compo GmbH and BASF SE. Furthermore, companies have also developed software and applications to enhance crop quality and maintain their hold on the market for example Haifa Chemicals, has introduced Haifa NutriNet, FloraMatch, FoliMatch, and several other software to provide expert advice to farmers worldwide as well as to expand their customer base.

By Type (Slow-Release, Coated & Encapsulated, N-Stabilizers )

By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Plantation Crops, Turf & Ornamentals, Other Crop Type ),

By Application(Foliar, Fertigation, Others)

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Rising production of fertilizer and urea products across the globe

Increasing application rates of fertilizers in developing countries

Favourable government policies and regulations growing market demand for high-value crops

Cost ineffectiveness

Improper management of controlled-release fertilizers

