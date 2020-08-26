Global Biometrics in BFSI Market 2020 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers, Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, Trends, Forecast 2025

This report studies global biometrics in BFSI market size, industry status and forecasts, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report categorizes global biometrics on the BFSI market by company, region, type and end-use industry.

Banks around the world are increasingly opting for biometrics to authenticate customers accessing their services. This trend is not limited to banks; other financial outfits also use biometric authentication to identify customers and protect resources. Growing cases of financial fraud, identity theft and threats from cyberspace have prompted banks to restructure their identity practices and biometrics in banking and financial services offer the solution.Most banking customers today are tech-savvy and expect frictionless access to banking services, but the password-based identity solution does not live up to expectations. banking biometrics, things seem to be changing now.

The BFSI sector is increasingly focusing on providing the highest level of security to its customers by reducing duplication of identity. With changing consumer preferences and the introduction of new payment methods, it has become imperative for banks to transform the payment and card (PCI) sector digitally. This has led to the introduction of new payment methods such as PIN cards, mobile wallets and EMV chips. With advances in technology, the number of frauds and counterfeits is also increasing, increasing the need for a solution that is difficult to reproduce.Several banks are adopting biometrics to prevent fraud and protect customer information from compromise. One of the recent trends that is gaining ground in the market is the increasing adoption of vein recognition in ATMs and point of sale terminals. Banks and financial institutions in emerging economies like India, China, Mexico and Brazil have easily adopted venous recognition biometrics to verify the identity of their customers.North America accounted for the largest share of the market and is expected to dominate the market until the end of 2020. Factors such as increased awareness among BFSI organizations of the benefits of deploying biometrics and the presence of many large Financial institutions and businesses in the region will contribute to the growth of this market in the region.

In 2017, the global size of the biometrics market in BFSI was xx million US dollars and is expected to reach xx million dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

Cross Match Technologies

Fujitsu

HID Global

M2SYS

Safran

…

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

voice recognition

Vein recognition

Iris recognition

Facial recognition

Identification Fingerprint identification

Market segment by application, divided into door

security log –

In management for PCs

Connection management for ATMs

Connection management for POS terminals

Connection management for banks

The objectives of the study in this report are:

To study and forecast the size of the biometrics market in BFSI on the world market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

Strategically analyze each sub-market according to the individual growth trend and its contribution to the market.

Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the biometrics market in BFSI are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information by region, company , type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key stakeholders

Biometrics BFSI Manufacturers

Biometrics in BFSI Distributors / Wholesalers / wholesalers

Biometrics in BFSI Manufacturers sub- component

Industry Association

Downstream suppliers

Customizations available

With the market data provided, QYResearch offers customizations based on the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of biometrics on the BFSI market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

Contents

Global Biometrics in BFSI Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Biometrics in BFSI

1.1 Biometrics in BFSI Market Overview

1.1.1 Biometrics in BFSI Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Biometrics in BFSI Market Size and analysis by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 Inside

1.3 Biometrics on the BFSI market by type

1.3.1 Speech recognition

1.3.2 Reconnaissance

venous 1.3.3 Recognition of the iris

1.3.4 Facial recognition

1.3. 5 Identification of fingerprints

1.4 Biometrics on the BFSI market by end users / application

1.4.1 Door security

1.4.2

Management of

Connection to the PC 1.4.3 Management connection for ATMs 1.4.4 Managing the connection for POS terminals

1.4.5 Journal – In management for the banking sector

Chapter Two: Global Biometrics in BFSI Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Biometrics in BFSI market size (value) by players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Differences between products and services

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2.4 Technological trends in the future

Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Main Players)

3.1 Technologies

cross compatibility 3.1.1 Company profile

3.1 .2 Main activity / bus (

Continued ….

