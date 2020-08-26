Industrial Automation Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth Factors, Forecast 2025 Top Companies – ABB, Adept, Bosch, Emerson Electric, FANUC, General Electric, Honeywell and More.

This report examines the size of the global industrial automation market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global industrial automation market by companies, regions, types and end-use sectors.

Industrial automation is the use of control systems, such as computers or robots, and information technology to manage different processes and machines in an industry to replace a human being.

Europe held the giant market share in 2017, followed by Asia-Pacific. Analysts expect this trend to continue over the next few years.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2212147

The Asia-Pacific region is also expected to offer several opportunities to the industrial automation market, particularly in the measurement and instrumentation and pulp and paper segments. Currently, the largest industrial automation market is located in Germany, a country which is expected to maintain its leadership position over the forecast period. The demand for industrial automation is expected to increase rapidly in the Asia-Pacific and Europe regions.

In 2017, the size of the global industrial automation market was xx million U.S. dollars and is expected to reach xx million dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the 2018-2025 period.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

ABB

Adept

Bosch

Emerson Electric

FANUC

General Electric

Honeywell

Kuka

Mitsubishi Electric

Rockwell

Schneider Electric

Toshiba

Voith

Yaskawa Electric

Yokogawa Electric

Learn more about this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2212147

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

computer numerical control (CNC) routers

Machine vision

systems Manufacturing of execution systems (MES) Product life cycle of

factory asset management

Management (PLM)

Programmable Logic Control Systems (PLC)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Others

Segment market application, divided into

automotive and transportation Energy

Chemical

and system

power

Environment Food and Technology Building

Oil & Gas

Other

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-industrial-automation-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

The objectives of the study of this report are as follows: to

study and forecast the size market of industrial automation on the world market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the

strategic profile of the players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the industrial automation market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Stakeholders Key

Manufacturers Automation

Industrial Distributors / traders / wholesalers of

automation

Industrial Association Industry Automation sub-components manufacturers Industrial

Sellers downstream

Customizations available

With the market data provided, QYResearch offers customizations based on the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the industrial automation market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

Contents

2025 Global Industrial Automation Market Size, State and Forecast

Chapter One: Overview of the Industrial Automation Industry

1.1 Market overview

industrial automation 1.1.1 Scope of the industrial automation product

1.1.2 Market conditions and outlook

1.2 Size of the global industrial automation market and analysis by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 Inside

1.3 Industrial automation market by type

1.3.1 Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Routers

1.3.2 Machine vision systems

1.3.3 Manufacturing execution systems (MES)

1.3.4 Plant asset management

1.3.5 Product life cycle management (PLM)

1.3.6 Programmable Logic Control Systems (PLC)

1.3.7 Supervision control and data acquisition (SCADA)

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Industrial automation market by end user / application

1.4.1 Automobile and transport

1.4.2 Chemistry

1.4.3 Energy and electrical system

1.4.4 Food

1.4.5 Building environment and technologies

1.4.6 Oil and gas

1.4.7 Others

Chapter Two: Global Analysis of Industrial Automation Competition by Players

2.1 Size of the industrial automation market (value) by players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Maintaining the market concentration rate

…

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a one-off help for all your market research needs. We have an extensive database of reports from major publishers and authors around the world. We specialize in delivering personalized reports to our customers’ requirements. We have complete information about our publishers and are therefore sure of the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our customers to map their needs and we produce the perfect market research required for our customers.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, USA

Telephone : +1 (972) -362-8199; +91 895 659 5155