Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market 2020, COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Industry Key Players– General Electric Company (GE), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) and More.

This report studies the global industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market, analyzes and studies the state of development and forecasts of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in the United States, the EU, Japan , China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on key players in the global market, such as General Electric Company (GE), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Cisco Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., ABB , Atmel Corporation, ARM Holding plc.

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

EU

Japan

China China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

connectivity management

Application management Device management

Market segment by application, the industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) can be divided into

manufacturing

Energy and energy

Oil and gas

Health

Logistics and transport

Agriculture

Other

Contents

Chapter One: Overview of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Industry

1.1 Overview of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market

1.1.1 Scope of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Product

1.1. 2 Market status and prospects

1.2 Global industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)) Market size and analysis by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Marketplace Internet of industrial objects (IIoT) type

1.3 .1 Managing connectivity

1.3.2 Management applications

1.3.3Device management

1.4 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market per end user / application

1.4.1 Manufacturing

1.4.2 Energy and electricity

1.4.3 Oil and gas

1.4.4 Health

1.4.5 Logistics and transport

1.4.6 Agriculture

1.4.7 Others

Chapter Two: Analysis of competition in the global industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) by players

2.1 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market size (value) by players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2. 1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Product / Service differences

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2.4 Technological trends in the future

Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Main Actors)

3.1 General Electric Company (GE)

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 General Presentation of Activities / Companies

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Revenues of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) (in millions) USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent developments

3.2 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

3.2.1 Company profile

continued …

